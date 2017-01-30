People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
SAG AWARDS

Check out all the must-see moments of the night right now   Learn More

The Royal Flush? The Crown Star Claire Foy Reveals Where She Keeps Her Golden Globe Award

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

Claire Foy likes to keep her big award in a pretty peculiar place.

The Crown actress took to the red carpet at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, and revealed where she keeps her Golden Globe statuette — in the bathroom.

“You can’t put it somewhere noticeable, because that would be showing off,” Foy said.

Foy, 32, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix period drama that chronicles the monarch’s life, won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series earlier this month.

  • PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are hosting the official live pre-show for the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, in partnership with TNT and sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts. Our red carpet special will start livestreaming at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 PT on PEOPLE.com, EW.com and thePeople/Entertainment Weekly Network (download the PEN app for your TV or phone). You can also watch it live on Twitter — follow us @PEOPLE!

RELATED VIDEO: The Crown’s Jared Harris Reveals Who Would – And Wouldn’t – Treat Him Like A King On Set

Now, Foy is up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series at the SAG Awards.

The Crown has entered this year’s awards season strong, boasting three total Golden Globe nominations (including one for best television series), three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, and a win for best dramatic television series at the Satellite Awards.

Foy seems to have mastered the art of preparing for the show while tackling her mommy duties: The 32-year-old recently admitted to breastfeeding her daughter while learning her lines for the role. Foy welcomed her first child with husband Stephen Campbell Moore in Feb. 2015.

“I was an idiot — such a huge idiot!” she told British talk show host Graham Norton. “I was a lunatic trying to breastfeed and be the Queen. It was an odd thing to do.”

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sun., Jan. 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT and TBS.