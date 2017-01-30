The Royal Flush? The Crown Star Claire Foy Reveals Where She Keeps Her Golden Globe Award

Claire Foy likes to keep her big award in a pretty peculiar place.

The Crown actress took to the red carpet at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, and revealed where she keeps her Golden Globe statuette — in the bathroom.

“You can’t put it somewhere noticeable, because that would be showing off,” Foy said.

Foy, 32, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix period drama that chronicles the monarch’s life, won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series earlier this month.

Now, Foy is up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series at the SAG Awards.

The Crown has entered this year’s awards season strong, boasting three total Golden Globe nominations (including one for best television series), three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, and a win for best dramatic television series at the Satellite Awards.

Foy seems to have mastered the art of preparing for the show while tackling her mommy duties: The 32-year-old recently admitted to breastfeeding her daughter while learning her lines for the role. Foy welcomed her first child with husband Stephen Campbell Moore in Feb. 2015.

“I was an idiot — such a huge idiot!” she told British talk show host Graham Norton. “I was a lunatic trying to breastfeed and be the Queen. It was an odd thing to do.”

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sun., Jan. 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT and TBS.