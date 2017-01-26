The Best Throwback Photos of Nominees at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
We’re taking a look back at the first time these SAG Award-nominated actors hit the award show’s red carpet
KERRY WASHINGTON
Nominated this year for her performance in Confirmation, Washington was all smiles on stage with Jamie Foxx as they introduced Ray, nominated for outstanding cast of a motion picture.
RYAN GOSLING
The actor, nominated this year for his performance in La La Land, first hit the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in 2006 for his performance in Half Nelson and again in 2007 for Lars and the Real Girl.
NICOLE KIDMAN
Earning a nod this year for her performance in Lion, Kidman looked chic in black at the 8th annual SAG Awards in 2002. The actress was nominated for her performance in Moulin Rouge. (The year before, she was up for her first SAG nod for The Hours.)
DENZEL WASHINGOTN
The Fences actor honored Sidney Poitier with a Life Achievement Award at the ceremony in 2000.
JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS
This picture of the cast of Seinfeld is from the first-ever SAG Awards in 1995. Louis-Dreyfus, who has won seven SAG awards over the course of her career, is nominated this year for her role in Veep.
KEVIN SPACEY
We love stars who bring their mothers as dates to award shows, which is why this snap of a young Spacey — nominated this year for his chilling performance in House of Cards — holds a special place in our hearts.
VIOLA DAVIS
The Fences actress looks glamorous in gold at the 15th Annual SAG Awards in 2007, when she was nominated for her performance in Doubt.
MICHELLE WILLIAMS
We'd almost forgotten about this bob the Manchester by the Sea actress rocked at the 2004 awards — but we will never make that mistake again.
EMMA STONE
It's only been five years since Stone first hit the SAG red carpet. The actress was nominated for her performance in The Help in 2012.
MERYL STREEP
At the 1999 awards, the Florence Foster Jenkins actress looked cool and confident in a dark blue pantsuit.
AMY ADAMS
Adams attended her first SAG Awards in 2006; she landed a nod for her critically acclaimed performance in Junebug.
WINONA RYDER
In 2011, the Stranger Things actress earned a nomination for Black Swan.
