The Surprising Ways This Year's SAG Award Nominees Prepped for Their Roles
From putting on 15 lbs. of muscle to working at pasta shops in Italy, here’s how these Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated stars perfected their performances
By Grace Gavilanes
MARGOT ROBBIE
Aside from taking figure skating lessons and watching hours of video interviews with disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding for her performance in I, Tonya, Robbie also took it upon herself to nail the Olympian's distinctive accent. "I had her voice in my iPod, I'd go to sleep listening to her — I lived in Tonya land for a long time," the Australian actress said during The Hollywood Reporter's Close Up roundtable discussion.
SAOIRSE RONAN
To get a better grasp on living in Sacramento, California, as a teen, the Lady Bird actress — who grew up in Ireland and was mostly home schooled — got her hands on director Greta Gerwig's high-school-era diaries. "To read about her trying out for the school musical … it was really nice to get a sense of [those politics] through her own experience," Ronan told Vanity Fair, adding that her main understanding of high school came from her viewings of Saved by the Bell, Lizzie McGuire and That's So Raven.
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET
Call Me By Your Name costars Armie Hammer and Chalamet — who play a doctoral student and precocious teen, respectively, who fall in love during the summer of 1983 — were immediately made to feel comfortable following their very passionate (and only!) rehearsal in an Italian villa. "We get to the [randomly selected] page on the script and all it says is 'Elio and Oliver roll around in the grass making out,' " Hammer recounted to Ellen DeGeneres. "We kind of look at each other and we are like, ‘All right, here we go!' " But after Hammer and Chalamet started making out, director Luca Guadagnino stopped them and directed them to act more "passionately."
"So we start making out, and we're making out, and making out and no one is saying stop," Hammer continued. "All the sudden we both kind of stop and we look and Luca had just walked away. He had just left us there rolling around in the grass."
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
To transform into Eleven for Netflix's hit Stranger Things, Brown had to get her head shaved on set— a move the 13-year-old actress doesn't regret.
“I sat in the chair, and, one by one, they cut it off,” Brown has said. “I was like, ‘Oh no. What have I done? And they told me, ‘I want you to have the mind-frame of Charlize Theron in ‘Mad Max.” And we did this sort of split-screen of her and me, and the resemblance was amazing! I thought, ‘Wow, that’s such an amazing way to put it, you know?’ It was the best decision I’ve ever, ever made.”
As for mental preparation, Brown was given homework: To watch a series of classic films, from The Goonies and Stand By Me to The Poltergeist.
"They told me that the performance that they wanted me to resemble was 'E.T. and sort of that relationship between E.T. and the kids," she recalled of the creators Matt and Ross Duffer's vision of her character. "I thought that was very interesting, and Matt and Ross were like, 'Basically you’re going to be an alien.' [laughs]"
AZIZ ANSARI
"My character learns how to make pasta, so I actually lived in Italy in a small town called Modena and I learned how to make pasta. I worked at pasta shops," Ansari, whose Master of None character Dev temporarily moves to Italy in season 2 of the Netflix show, said during a Tonight Show appearance. "All the places you see … I actually worked there."
He added of his commitment to the role: "Leonardo DiCaprio sleeps inside of a bear carcass [in The Revenant], I go and learn to make pasta. We're both dedicated."
MARY J. BLIGE
When it was time to go makeup-free for her role in Mudbound, Blige tried to keep at least something on. "I was fighting to keep lashes. I was fighting for fingernails, and fighting for wigs and things like that. And I just didn’t wanna strip down, because I just was afraid," she said on Variety and PBS SoCal KOCE's show Variety Studio: Actors on Actors about forgoing her typical beauty routine for her role. Despite initially resisting director Dee Rees' vision, she eventually changed her mind and found the experience "liberating."
"Once I trusted [Rees] and let Florence live, she really liberated me," Blige explained. "She really opened me up to my own inner beauty for real. Not what I thought I’d learn, but really truly who I am. And that none of this matters, you know?"
