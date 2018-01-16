The Surprising Ways This Year's SAG Award Nominees Prepped for Their Roles

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

To transform into Eleven for Netflix's hit Stranger Things, Brown had to get her head shaved on set— a move the 13-year-old actress doesn't regret.

“I sat in the chair, and, one by one, they cut it off,” Brown has said. “I was like, ‘Oh no. What have I done? And they told me, ‘I want you to have the mind-frame of Charlize Theron in ‘Mad Max.” And we did this sort of split-screen of her and me, and the resemblance was amazing! I thought, ‘Wow, that’s such an amazing way to put it, you know?’ It was the best decision I’ve ever, ever made.”

As for mental preparation, Brown was given homework: To watch a series of classic films, from The Goonies and Stand By Me to The Poltergeist.

"They told me that the performance that they wanted me to resemble was 'E.T. and sort of that relationship between E.T. and the kids," she recalled of the creators Matt and Ross Duffer's vision of her character. "I thought that was very interesting, and Matt and Ross were like, 'Basically you’re going to be an alien.' [laughs]"