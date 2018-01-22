Alexander! Nicole! The This Is Us Cast! Catch the Exclusive Portraits of the SAG Awards Winners

The best way to celebrate a SAG Awards win? With a gorgeous photo!

By

Posted on

More

1 of 7

Ari Michelson

ALEXANDER SKARSGARD

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series, Big Little Lies

2 of 7

Ari Michelson

NICOLE KIDMAN

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series, Big Little Lies

3 of 7

Ari Michelson

THE CAST OF THIS IS US

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

4 of 7

Ari Michelson

WILLIAM H. MACY

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, Shameless

5 of 7

Ari Michelson

ALLISON JANNEY

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, I, Tonya

6 of 7

Ari Michelson

MORGAN FREEMAN

Life Achievement Award recipient

7 of 7

Ari Michelson

GARY OLDMAN

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role, Darkest Hour

See Also

More

More