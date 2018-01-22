Copyright © 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Alexander! Nicole! The This Is Us Cast! Catch the Exclusive Portraits of the SAG Awards Winners
The best way to celebrate a SAG Awards win? With a gorgeous photo!
By Kate Hogan
Posted on January 21, 2018 at 11:44pm EST
ALEXANDER SKARSGARD
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series, Big Little Lies
NICOLE KIDMAN
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series, Big Little Lies
THE CAST OF THIS IS US
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
WILLIAM H. MACY
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, Shameless
ALLISON JANNEY
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, I, Tonya
MORGAN FREEMAN
Life Achievement Award recipient
GARY OLDMAN
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role, Darkest Hour
