Here's What You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 SAG Awards

While many tuned in to watch Kristen Bell‘s hilarious antics as the first-ever host of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, PEOPLE was also busy watching for everything off-camera, backstage and on the red carpet.

From run-ins between celebrity pals during commercial breaks to supportive members of the Time’s Up movement banding together, here’s what we saw that you didn’t.

On the Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stopped to pose with a few fans at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, even taking the time to sign a few autographs.

Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird star Timothée Chalamet also greeted fans and took their cell phones to take selfies.

John Stamos and fiancée Caitlin McHugh with Olivia Munn

Halle Berry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong'o and Niecy Nash getting photobombed by Anthony Anderson

Inside the Show

Though he skipped the red carpet, James Franco made his first public appearance in the wake of allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior and was seated at his table with girlfriend Isabel Pakzad.

James Franco Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The ladies of This Is Us, including Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson, all coordinated in blue and took a selfie to capture the matching moment. “We’re all in the same color! We’re on the same page,” Moore said in her Instagram Story, during which Watson said: “We did not plan it!”

During a commercial break, host Bell asked everyone in the crowd to help her on a bit when she enthusiastically said “Meryl Streep.”

Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore taking a selfie during a commercial break Kevin Winter/Getty

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson photobombed Halle Berry and Tracee Ellis Ross’ group picture with Lupita Nyong’o and Niecy Nash.

There was an adorable Stranger Things and This Is Us meetup between young actors Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, and Gaten Matarazzo with Faithe C. Herman and Lonnie Chavis.

Nyong’o also had a group photo with her Black Panther costars Winston Duke and Daniel Kaluuya, who was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his role in Get Out.

Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o and Daniel Kaluuya have a Black Panther cast meetup Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner Image

Backstage

William H. Macy took home the first award of the night (outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series) for his role in Showtime’s Shameless. “We have a special place where we keep our hardware,” he said of the shelf he built for his and wife Felicity Huffman‘s many awards.

Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney, who have known each other since their early days in the New York theater scene, had a cute catchup near the photo booths behind the stage.

The cast of Veep celebrated their outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series win by toasting to their leading lady: Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “We love you!” said the group led by actor Matt Walsh. “JLD! JLD! JLD!”

Alexander Skarsgård celebrated his big win, telling PEOPLE after he walked off stage that he was genuinely stunned and happy to see his Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman win her first-ever SAG award.

Before presenting an award together for the first time, Kate Hudson shared a cute moment with her mother Goldie Hawn.

The This Is Us cast gave a roaring applause after walking off stage following their big win for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Creator Dan Fogelman shared the behind-the-scenes celebrations on Twitter, writing, “Couldn’t be prouder!”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.