2018 Screen Actors Guild: The Best Quotes from the Red Carpet

"I'll probably cry from fear than elation if that happens."
— Margot Robbie, on what she would do if she won a SAG Award, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"I obviously support my family, and not everything that’s been reported has been accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening, and that’s what we are all trying to do."
— Alison Brie, defending brother-in-law James Franco amid sexual harassment allegations, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"I've thought about quitting so many times. I've been doing this for 10 years. Downsizing is only my second movie."
— Hong Chau, on her film career, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"We all die."
— Noah Schnapp, joking about Stranger Things spoilers, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"To be the first, 75 years in, blew my mind."
— Sterling K. Brown, on becoming the first African-American star to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"You have to follow your heart. It will never lead you astray."
— Chrissy Metz, on her advice for younger fans who look up to her, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"I feel like I'm Khaleesi's warrior shaman."
— Allison Janney, on her gown, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"We don't have to wear prison clothes. We can look like something today!"
— Danielle Brooks, on taking a break from Orange Is the New Black filming to attend the SAG Awards, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"Be yourself. Be enough."
— Milo Ventimiglia, on the advice he'd give his younger self, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"I'm hopeful she'll get to grow up in a place where they'll tell her stories more."
— David Harbour, on Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown, on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show
"Drake is my man. I love him … He was having a fanboy moment."
— Millie Bobby Brown, on meeting Drake after his show, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"Communication and good sex."
— Sam Rockwell, on the secret to a happy marriage, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"I feel lucky and blessed that I have a role model that I can call mom."
— Kate Hudson, on mom Goldie Hawn, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"It's always been that way with us. She’s never wanted anything for me but good things. I’m a lucky guy."
— William H. Macy, on wife Felicity Huffman, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
