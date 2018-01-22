The Most Fun Photos from Inside the SAG Awards
From matching outfits to cast bonding, catch all the action that didn’t make it onto the small screen
Posted on
More
1 of 12
BABY LOVE
Taylor Schilling places her hand on Orange Is the New Black costar Yael Stone's baby bump at their table.
2 of 12
BLUE BELLES
It's a This Is Us thing: stars Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz can't help but snap a selfie in their matching bright blue dresses.
3 of 12
SQUAD GOALS
Now this is a crew we want to hang out with: Halle Berry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong'o and Niecy Nash get together for a photo — with a photobomb from Anthony Anderson!
4 of 12
OFF-SET ANTICS
There's nothing strange about seeing Stranger Things actors Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and David Harbour hanging out together during the show.
5 of 12
COOL KIDS
Some of the night's younger guests — Sadie Sink, Faithe C. Herman, Millie Bobby Brown, Lonnie Chavis and Gaten Matarazzo — catch up during a free moment.
6 of 12
FUNNY MEN
Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer goof off in their seats.
7 of 12
HUG IT OUT
Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman share a hug after Kidman is announced as the winner of the best actress in a limited series category.
8 of 12
SEAT BUDDIES
Molly Sims and Olivia Munn look ultra-glam in their seats at the SAG Awards.
9 of 12
SEALED WITH A KISS
Sterling K. Brown gets a kiss from wife Ryan Michelle Bathe after he's announced as the winner of the best actor in a drama series category — a historic first.
10 of 12
DATE NIGHT
Dave Franco and Alison Brie — approaching their one-year wedding anniversary — are as cute as can be.
11 of 12
STRIKE A POSE
The cast and crew of Glow gather together for a group photo.
12 of 12
FACE IN THE CROWD
Allison Janney — who took home the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture — is distracted from her program by something happening on stage.
See Also
More
More
All the Best Moments You Might Have Missed at the 2018 SAG Awards
Here's What You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 SAG Awards
These Aww-Inspiring SAG Awards Moments Will Make Your Heart Happy
All the Celebs Who Brought Their Friends, Costars, Moms and More As Their Dates to the SAG Awards