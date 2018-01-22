The Most Fun Photos from Inside the SAG Awards

From matching outfits to cast bonding, catch all the action that didn’t make it onto the small screen

By @dianapearl_

Posted on

More

1 of 12

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

BABY LOVE

Taylor Schilling places her hand on Orange Is the New Black costar Yael Stone's baby bump at their table.

2 of 12

Kevin Winter/Getty

BLUE BELLES

It's a This Is Us thing: stars Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz can't help but snap a selfie in their matching bright blue dresses

3 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

SQUAD GOALS

Now this is a crew we want to hang out with: Halle Berry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong'o and Niecy Nash get together for a photo — with a photobomb from Anthony Anderson!

4 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

OFF-SET ANTICS

There's nothing strange about seeing Stranger Things actors Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and David Harbour hanging out together during the show.

5 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

COOL KIDS

Some of the night's younger guests — Sadie Sink, Faithe C. Herman, Millie Bobby Brown, Lonnie Chavis and Gaten Matarazzo — catch up during a free moment.

6 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

FUNNY MEN

Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer goof off in their seats.

7 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

HUG IT OUT

Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman share a hug after Kidman is announced as the winner of the best actress in a limited series category.

8 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

SEAT BUDDIES

Molly Sims and Olivia Munn look ultra-glam in their seats at the SAG Awards.

9 of 12

Mike Coppola/Getty

SEALED WITH A KISS

Sterling K. Brown gets a kiss from wife Ryan Michelle Bathe after he's announced as the winner of the best actor in a drama series category — a historic first.

10 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

DATE NIGHT

Dave Franco and Alison Brie — approaching their one-year wedding anniversary — are as cute as can be.

11 of 12

Christopher Polk/Getty

STRIKE A POSE

The cast and crew of Glow gather together for a group photo.

12 of 12

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

FACE IN THE CROWD

Allison Janney — who took home the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture — is distracted from her program by something happening on stage. 

See Also

More

More