How Well Did These 10 SAG Nominees Transform Into the Real People They Played?

STEVE CARELL AS BOBBY RIGGS

The funnyman was determined to find the humanity in Bobby Riggs' over-the-top obnoxious persona when he was cast in Battle of the Sexes. "I spent a lot of time with his coach Lornie Kuhle, who was really his best friend. For two or three months, we'd get together and play tennis and talk about him," Carell told GQ. "Obviously he was a showman, but he made a distinction between his gambling and the fact that he was a hustler. … He loved the action, and it wasn't really so much about the money as it was about the action. It was about the joy of the action itself."

Carell also told the magazine that he had always enjoyed watching Riggs play tennis growing up, as he could tell that his whole persona was always meant to be a jerk. "He didn't take himself very seriously," the actor revealed. "He didn't mind playing the clown, although I just don't think he was. He's been described as a buffoon, but he wasn't a buffoon. He was a really smart guy. He was an excellent promoter. That, to me, is the heart of him. He was somebody who wanted to generate interest."