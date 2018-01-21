2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Morgan Freeman's Most Iconic Roles
Before he takes home this year’s SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, take a trip down the memory lane of Freeman’s filmography
Posted on
More
1 of 10
STREET SMART
The movie that earned Freeman his first Oscar nomination was 1987's Street Smart. In it, he played a pimp who is convinced a fabricated exposé about prostitution is actually about him. This, of course, leads to some tense moments between Freeman's character, Fast Black, and the article's author, played by Christopher Reeve.
2 of 10
DRIVING MISS DAISY
One of Freeman's best known films, released in 1989, nabbed him his second Oscar nomination, and his first for Best Actor. As Hoke Colburn, he is hired as a chauffeur for Daisy Werthan, an older Jewish woman living in Atlanta. The movie follows their relationship throughout the '50s and '60s, tackling subjects like racism and anti-semitism. It went onto win the Oscar for Best Picture.
3 of 10
GLORY
Alongside Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington, Freeman stars as Sergeant Major John Rawlins in the 1989 film about one of the first all-black regiments to fight for the Union Army during the Civil War.
4 of 10
ROBIN HOOD: PRINCE OF THIEVES
In this action-packed take on the legend of Robin Hood, Freeman plays Azeem, a man whose life is saved by Robin Hood (Kevin Costner) himself during a prison escape and eventually continues to work with Robin Hood as he builds up his band of merry men. This was one of Freeman's many commercial successes: The movie became the second-highest grossing of 1991.
5 of 10
THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
Freeman and Tim Robbins starred in 1994's The Shawshank Redemption, where they both play prisoners at the Shawshank State Penitentiary. The film, which follows the two men's friendship and life in prison over decades, has long been a critical favorite. Freeman was nominated for a SAG Award and an Academy Award for the movie, too.
6 of 10
SEVEN
Freeman and Brad Pitt play two detectives in the 1995 thriller, working to investigate a series of murders with connections to the seven deadly sins.
7 of 10
BRUCE ALMIGHTY
It was in 2003's Bruce Almighty that Freeman truly became the "voice of God," as he's so often known as now. The comedy sees Bruce (Jim Carrey) become so frustrated with God that God (Freeman) offers him a chance to play God, with hilarious and chaotic results.
8 of 10
MILLION DOLLAR BABY
With 2004's Million Dollar Baby, Freeman scored his fourth Oscar nomination and first win, as well as his first SAG win. He plays Scrap, a retired boxer who is blind in one eye and now serves as a gym assistant to Clint Eastwood's character, Hillary Swank's coach. Scrap is also the film's narrator.
9 of 10
INVICTUS
Five years later, Freeman got his fifth (and as of yet, final!) Oscar nomination and his fourth SAG Award nomination for Invictus, in which he plays South African President Nelson Mandela in the buildup to the 1995 Rugby World Cup, which South Africa hosted.
10 of 10
THE DARK KNIGHT
Freeman appeared in all three of the Dark Knight films as Lucius Fox, the CEO of Wayne Enterprises who creates Bruce Wayne's Batsuit.
See Also
More
More
Inside Entertainment Weekly's Star-Studded Pre-SAG Awards Party: All the Pics!
The Strangest Things About 2018 SAG Nominee Stranger Things
Funny Film Stars Who Proved They Could Also Bring the Drama
2018 Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Recall Their Most Memorable Auditions