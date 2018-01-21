2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Morgan Freeman's Most Iconic Roles

DRIVING MISS DAISY

One of Freeman's best known films, released in 1989, nabbed him his second Oscar nomination, and his first for Best Actor. As Hoke Colburn, he is hired as a chauffeur for Daisy Werthan, an older Jewish woman living in Atlanta. The movie follows their relationship throughout the '50s and '60s, tackling subjects like racism and anti-semitism. It went onto win the Oscar for Best Picture.