The Handmaid’s Tale star Joseph Fiennes arrived at the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet wearing a Time’s Up pin Sunday, continuing the momentum started two weeks prior at the Golden Globes.

“The three most important people in my life are my wife and my two daughters, I would love for my two daughters to enter a world of parity of pay,” he told PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike and PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons at The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show Sunday. “It seems crazy in today’s age that we should be fighting for that.”

The hit Hulu show — based on Margaret Atwood’s novel by the same name and nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category — has drawn many parallels to the current political climate, which inspired Fiennes off screen. “I’m one of those people who inspire behind the scenes and look very quiet in front,” he said.

Fiennes and his castmates have been tight-lipped about what fans can expect when The Handmaid’s Tale returns April 25, but the British actor made a few vague promises.

“It’s as creepy as ever,” Fiennes, 47, said. “It’s full of inspiration and fight and resistance, and I think that’s at the heart of this very creepy world of Gilead.”

Samira Wiley, who plays Moira on the series, also remained secretive about what’s to come, only revealing later on the carpet, “I’m in season 2! You will see me there.”

