These Aww-Inspiring SAG Awards Moments Will Make Your Heart Happy
From getting their SAG cards to celebrating career milestones, these celebrities brought emotion to the awards
Posted on
More
1 of 8
KELLY-MARIE TRAN CELEBRATES HER FIRST SAG AWARDS
The Last Jedi's breakout star celebrated her role as presenter at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with an emotional post on Instagram to commemorate the moment she earned her SAG card six years earlier. "I remember joining SAG in 2012, after 4 years of pursuing acting. I had to open a new credit card to do it, but it was one of my proudest moments," Tran captioned a photo of herself in a limo en route to the show. "Today I’m presenting at the @sagawards, with one of my best friends at my side. I AM REELING."
2 of 8
HONG CHAU ADMITS THAT DOWNSIZING WAS ONLY HER SECOND FILM
Chau has earned rave reviews — along with Golden Globe and SAG nominations — for her role in Downsizing, but she admitted on the red carpet that her success has been a long time coming. "I've thought about quitting so many times. I've been doing this for 10 years. Downsizing is only my second movie."
3 of 8
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET DID LADY BIRD BECAUSE OF SAOIRSE RONAN
The actor — who is doubly nominated for his work in Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird — revealed that he considers his friend and costar Saoirse Ronan to be one of his biggest inspirations. After Brooklyn was released, Chalamet worked with one of Ronan's costars, "and he told me all about this amazing actress."
4 of 8
KATE HUDSON GUSHES ABOUT HER MOTHER
Presenter Hudson walked the red carpet with her famous mother, Goldie Hawn, and couldn't help but gush about how inspirational Hawn has been over the years. "I feel lucky and blessed that I have a role model that I can call mom," Hudson told E! Live from the Red Carpet's Giuliana Rancic.
5 of 8
CONNIE BRITTON SENDS LOVE TO JULIA LOUIS DREYFUS …
After Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the Actor for her performance in Veep, presenter Connie Britton accepted the award on behalf of the absent comedienne, who recently completed treatment for chemotherapy. "Julia, we're thinking of you, and we love you, and we're honored to accept this on your behalf," she said emotionally.
6 of 8
… AS DOES THE CAST OF VEEP
Though the cast — who took home the prize for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series — had Matt Walsh parody his incompetent press secretary Mike McClintock with a hilarious incorrect acceptance speech, they still made sure to send some support to their friend and "fearless leader," Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
7 of 8
ALEXANDER SKARSGARD IS 'EMBARRASSED' BY HIS WIN
The actor won outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series for his work in Big Little Lies, but was embarrassed to have beaten out Robert De Niro for the win. "The question has been asked: Who is the best male actor of all time? Is it the great Robert De Niro? Or is it the tall guy from True Blood?" a clearly overwhelmed Skarsgard joked in his short, but touching speech.
8 of 8
RITA MORENO CRIES AFTER RECEIVING A STANDING OVATION
When the living legend — and EGOT winner! — took to the SAG Awards stage to present her friend Morgan Freeman with the Life Achievement Award, the entire room burst into admiring applause. Moreno, overwhelmed by the love, burst into tears before taking the mic, saying, "That's a lot of love — but I can take it."
See Also
More
More
All the Celebs Who Brought Their Friends, Costars, Moms and More As Their Dates to the SAG Awards
SAG Awards Life Achievement Honoree Morgan Freeman's Most Iconic Roles
6 Times John Stamos Was the Cutest Dad-to-Be on the SAG Awards Red Carpet
Sterling & Ryan! Mary & Ted! The Cutest Couples on the SAG Awards Red Carpet
2018 Screen Actors Guild: The Best Quotes from the Red Carpet