These Aww-Inspiring SAG Awards Moments Will Make Your Heart Happy

KELLY-MARIE TRAN CELEBRATES HER FIRST SAG AWARDS

The Last Jedi's breakout star celebrated her role as presenter at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with an emotional post on Instagram to commemorate the moment she earned her SAG card six years earlier. "I remember joining SAG in 2012, after 4 years of pursuing acting. I had to open a new credit card to do it, but it was one of my proudest moments," Tran captioned a photo of herself in a limo en route to the show. "Today I’m presenting at the @sagawards, with one of my best friends at my side. I AM REELING."