David Harbour plays Jim Hopper, the Hawkins, Indiana sheriff on Stranger Things who tries to protect Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown. Harbour hopes to protect her offscreen as well, from the pitfalls of young fame.

After winning Best Supporting Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this month, he talked backstage about protecting the young actress, 13. Harbour expanded on his remarks to PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike and PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons during The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show Sunday night.

“I’m hopeful she’ll get to grow up in a place where they’ll tell her stories more,” Harbour, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2018 SAG Awards, said. “That’s where our power lies, in the stories that we tell.”

The Newsroom vet, 42, pointed to Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird as an outstanding example of a female-focused movie, even deeming the coming of age tale the “best film of the year.”

“It was such a feminist film,” he said, “but it didn’t hang a lantern on it.”

Because of the direction Hollywood is heading — aided by movements like #MeToo and Time’s Up — Harbour believes, “I think Millie will grow up in a better Hollywood than we did.”

