Sterling & Ryan! Mary & Ted! The Cutest Couples on the SAG Awards Red Carpet

No matter who takes home prizes at tonight’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, these couples win the award for cutest red carpet appearances

MARY STEENBURGEN & TED DANSON

Married for 20 years, Mary and Ted were adorable as ever.

JOSEPH FIENNES & MARIA DOLORES DIEQUEZ

Joseph and his wife Maria only had eyes for each other on the red carpet. 

MAIKA MONROE & JOE KEERY

The Stranger Things star and his girlfriend Maika practice their red carpet poses. 

DAVE FRANCO & ALISON BRIE

Dave supports wife Alsion who is nominated individually and with the rest of the cast of her Netflix show, Glow

SEAN ASTIN & CHRISTINE HARRELL

Sean and his producer-wife Christine were all smiles on the red carpet. 

STERLING K. BROWN & RYAN MICHELLE BATHE

It was parents night out for parents-of-two, This Is Us star Sterling and wife Ryan. 

SAMIRA WILEY & LAUREN MORELLI

Nominee and Handmaid's Tale star Samira and wife Lauren looked stunning on the carpet — hand in hand. 

ANTHONY ANDERSON & ALVINA STEWART

Anthony and Alvina coordinated in navy blue for the night. 

WILLIAM H. MACY & FELICITY HUFFMAN 

The longtime married couple goof off on the red carpet. 

SAM ROCKWELL & LESLIE BIBB

Nothing but love between Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actor Sam and wife Leslie.

JOHN STAMOS & CAITLIN MCHUGH

John couldn't resist laying a kiss on fiancée Caitlin's baby bump on the SAG Awards red carpet. 

JEFF DANIELS & KATHLEEN TREADO

Holding hands, Jeff and Kathleen posed on the red carpet.

JASON CLARKE & CECILE BRECCIA 

Jason and Cecile made a splash on the carpet with their baby news.

JASON BATEMAN & AMANDA ANKA

A sweet moment for Jason and Amanda.

MOLLY SIMS & SCOTT STUBER

Molly and her Netflix executive husband Stuber looked sleek and chic. 

