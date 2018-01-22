Copyright © 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Sterling & Ryan! Mary & Ted! The Cutest Couples on the SAG Awards Red Carpet
No matter who takes home prizes at tonight’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, these couples win the award for cutest red carpet appearances
By Diana Pearl•@dianapearl_
Posted on January 21, 2018 at 8:05pm EST
MARY STEENBURGEN & TED DANSON
Married for 20 years, Mary and Ted were adorable as ever.
JOSEPH FIENNES & MARIA DOLORES DIEQUEZ
Joseph and his wife Maria only had eyes for each other on the red carpet.
MAIKA MONROE & JOE KEERY
The Stranger Things star and his girlfriend Maika practice their red carpet poses.
DAVE FRANCO & ALISON BRIE
Dave supports wife Alsion who is nominated individually and with the rest of the cast of her Netflix show, Glow.
SEAN ASTIN & CHRISTINE HARRELL
Sean and his producer-wife Christine were all smiles on the red carpet.
STERLING K. BROWN & RYAN MICHELLE BATHE
It was parents night out for parents-of-two, This Is Us star Sterling and wife Ryan.
SAMIRA WILEY & LAUREN MORELLI
Nominee and Handmaid's Tale star Samira and wife Lauren looked stunning on the carpet — hand in hand.
ANTHONY ANDERSON & ALVINA STEWART
Anthony and Alvina coordinated in navy blue for the night.
WILLIAM H. MACY & FELICITY HUFFMAN
The longtime married couple goof off on the red carpet.
SAM ROCKWELL & LESLIE BIBB
Nothing but love between Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actor Sam and wife Leslie.
JOHN STAMOS & CAITLIN MCHUGH
John couldn't resist laying a kiss on fiancée Caitlin's baby bump on the SAG Awards red carpet.
JEFF DANIELS & KATHLEEN TREADO
Holding hands, Jeff and Kathleen posed on the red carpet.
JASON CLARKE & CECILE BRECCIA
Jason and Cecile made a splash on the carpet with their baby news.
JASON BATEMAN & AMANDA ANKA
A sweet moment for Jason and Amanda.
MOLLY SIMS & SCOTT STUBER
Molly and her Netflix executive husband Stuber looked sleek and chic.
