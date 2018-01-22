All the Best Moments You Might Have Missed at the 2018 SAG Awards
Actors came out to laugh, cry and tease each other at the annual celebration
KRISTEN BELL THROWS SHADE AT MELANIA TRUMP
Bell used her position as the first host of the Screen Actors Guild Awards to poke some fun at First Lady Melania Trump and her professed dedication to ending cyberbullying. "I never thought I’d grow up to be the first lady, but you know what? I kinda like it," she said. "I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying. I have yet to see any progress made on that problem quite yet — and I’m looking at you, Tony Hale."
SAM ROCKWELL TALKS ABOUT ENDURING AS AN ACTOR
The Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri star claimed the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role. "My mom and dad were actors, they dragged me to rehearsals at ACT when I was a little baby. And I slowly realized that these people are nuts," he said during his speech. "I love them — I love actors. And I love my mom and dad. I delivered burritos on a bicycle, I bussed tables, through acting school. If you're a struggling actor out there, hang in there."
ALEXANDER SKARSGARD IS 'SHOCKED' & 'EMBARRASSED' BY HIS WIN
Despite his Golden Globes win, Skarsgard clearly wasn't expecting to take home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or mini-series. "Yeah, that makes sense," the Big Little Lies star joked when he got to the podium. "A lot of people have been talking about who the greatest male actor ever is. Is it Mr. Robert De Niro, or the tall dude from True Blood? The thespians have spoken — thank you very much for that. Seriously, to SAG-AFTRA, I am shocked, I humbled, thank you very much for this. I'm incredibly embarrassed and infinitely grateful."
ROSANNA ARQUETTE & MARISA TOMEI PAY TRIBUTE TO SILENCE BREAKERS
The pair joined each other on stage to present the award for best actress in a TV movie or limited series. "We are honored to be part of this supportive creative community and we are inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation. We can control our own destiny," Arquette began.
"And Rosanna you are one of those voices, you are one of the silence breakers. We all owe you a debt of gratitude," Tomei said. Arquette choked up as she went on to thank other women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct and assault: "And here supporting many women. Asia Argento. Annabella Sciorro. Daryl Hannah, Ashley Judd. Mira Sorvino. So many. Olivia Munn."
NICOLE KIDMAN CELEBRATES THE DEMISE OF AGEISM
Kidman's Big Little Lies performance earned her the Actor for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series. "How wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old," she said. "Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives. That's not the case now. We’ve proven that we are potent and powerful and viable. I just beg that the industry stays behind us. Our stories are finally being told, it's only the beginning."
RITA MORENO & MORGAN FREEMAN TEASE EACH OTHER
Moreno presented "national treasure" Freeman with this year's lifetime achievement award. The longtime friends and former Electric Company costars couldn't help but rib each other a bit as they shared the stage. "Morgan, Morgan lift up your hat," Moreno instructed Freeman as he began his speech. "You have no idea how long I’ve had to put with that," the honoree responded.
STERLING K. BROWN SHARES HIS LOVE FOR ACTORS
"People call us weird and strange — the truth is everyone is weird and strange and we just embrace ourselves for who we are," the outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series winner said of his peers. "I love actors so much I decided to marry one. Ryan Michelle Bathe, you're the best scene partner a brother has ever had."
FRANCES MCDORMAND COLLECTS ANOTHER 'DOORSTOP'
"I come out of the woods every few years and you invite me to the party, but there’s a lot of young ones coming up and they need doorstops too, let’s think about that," McDormand said in her outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama acceptance speech.
BRIE LARSON & LUPITA NYONG'O ANNOUNCE A NEW ON-SET CODE OF CONDUCT
Before presenting the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, Larson and Nyong'o announced that the Screen Actors Guild and the Time's Up organization have created a new code of conduct to provide on-set safety.
