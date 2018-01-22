All the Best Moments You Might Have Missed at the 2018 SAG Awards

ROSANNA ARQUETTE & MARISA TOMEI PAY TRIBUTE TO SILENCE BREAKERS

The pair joined each other on stage to present the award for best actress in a TV movie or limited series. "We are honored to be part of this supportive creative community and we are inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation. We can control our own destiny," Arquette began.

"And Rosanna you are one of those voices, you are one of the silence breakers. We all owe you a debt of gratitude," Tomei said. Arquette choked up as she went on to thank other women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct and assault: "And here supporting many women. Asia Argento. Annabella Sciorro. Daryl Hannah, Ashley Judd. Mira Sorvino. So many. Olivia Munn."