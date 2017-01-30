Everything You Didn’t See on TV at the 2017 SAG Awards

It was a red-hot red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Sunday as some of Hollywood’s biggest stars faced 80-degree temperatures while hoping for a big win. Many did not go home disappointed.

From happy post-victory celebrations to red carpet reunions, here are all the moments you didn’t see televised.

On the red carpet:

As the one-year anniversary of Downton Abbey‘s final episode approaches, the cast already seems to be getting nostalgic. Michelle Dockery was all smiles while greeting friends and hanging out with Laura Carmichael before having a sweet reunion with Lesley Nicol.

Elsewhere, Orange Is the New Black‘s Dascha Polanco – who donned an all-black jumpsuit – ducked into the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly red carpet corner to catch a little breeze.

“I don’t wanna look a mess for the carpet, honey!” she joked.

Polanco’s OITNB costar Taylor Schilling was busy gushing over Lion star (and best supporting actor nominee) Dev Patel, exclaiming, “nice to meet you.”

Schilling also mingled with Hidden Figures actress Janelle Monáe, who stopped to introduce herself, calling the star “sweetie.”

The carpet wasn’t short on PDA from its hottest couples, like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Legend couldn’t help but playfully grab his wife’s bum while they waited to do interviews. Later, the model prodded Blackish‘s young star Miles Brown to come on Lip Sync Battle.

Brie Larson arrived arm in arm with her fiancé, Alex Greenwald, and John Krasinski stood by patiently as wife (and nominee) Emily Blunt posed for solo shots.

RELATED VIDEO: The Crown’ Stars Claire Foy Talks Meeting The Real Queen On Valentine’s Day

Happy couple Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara worked to make each other laugh with goofy faces in between interviews.

Westworld star Thandie Newton seemed thrilled to run into best actor nominee Casey Affleck, who was making the star laugh animatedly. Later, Newton affectionately hugged and kissed Rami Malek, before introducing him to her husband.

Michelle Williams was quick to acknowledge her screaming fans, breaking off to give autographs to the sign-toting Manchester By the Sea enthusiasts. Best pal and always-date Busy Phillips stood nearby.

And, pleasing everyone, Barb continued her return from the dead. Stranger Things castmates Natalia Dyer and Shannon Purser hugged and posed for a happy red carpet photo before the series’ big win.

Inside the ceremony:

As the night’s trophies were handed out, the big winners gathered backstage.

Thrilled Schilling declared “This is insane!” as she and the women of OITNB celebrated their comedy assemble win.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The room was packed as the cast hugged and kissed, and, of course, drank champagne.

Sarah Paulson stressed while doing press after her outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series win, exclaiming, “I’m missing Dolly [Parton’s speech]! This is terrible.”

The Crown star Claire Foy nearly missed her own big moment when faced with an enormously long bathroom line.

Luckily, a few women let her skip ahead as The Crown’s categories approached. Afterwards, she and her girlfriends – laughing and giggling – rushed out of the bathroom to head back to their seats, just in time to see co-star John Lithgow win.

During a commercial break, the excited Hidden Figures cast posed for a photo and noticed their seemingly shy castmate Kirsten Dunst lingering nearby. The cast – who won the night’s top honor – immediately stopped taking the photo, insisting she join.

“Come hereee!” they requested.