Win or lose, Viola Davis knows her post-Screen Actors Guild Awards plans.

“I’m not saving the world tonight,” she joked to E! News on the red carpet in Los Angeles. “I’m drinking.”

The 51-year-old, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her turn in Fences, was all smiles with husband Julius Tennon on her arm.

She stunned in a strapless, white Vivienne Westwood gown with a black clutch. The real attraction, however, was the bag’s contents – including the actress’ trusty Still Standing spray.

“My feet are okay,” she told Giuliana Rancic. “I sprayed a little thing on my toe to numb my pain – I got it online. Still Standing, that’s why I’m still standing.”

Davis’ additional purse contents? Slippers, a Samsung cell phone and definitely no acceptance speech.

“I showed you my purse,” she promised. “I got nothing.”

There was also some wishful thinking when it came to those drinking plans. She joked, “If I had some prosecco in [my clutch] it’d be perfect.”

Davis also shared her pre-show jacuzzi relaxation ritual with pal Octavia Spencer.

“She called us at the last minute and was like ‘Girl, I need to get into the hot tub,'” the actress revealed. “We said, ‘Yeah sure, come on over!'”

The How to Get Away with Murder star has shared her affection for hot tub time before.

In December, she told E! News she’d kick back over the holidays “with the Jacuzzi and a glass of prosecco, of course. And the dark chocolate, I have some Godiva chocolate at home.”