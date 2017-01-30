Sterling K. Brown ‘Didn’t Anticipate’ that He’d Include Jay Z’s Lyrics Into His Emmys Acceptance Speech

Sterling K. Brown may be nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards, but he’s giving credit where credit is due.

At the 2016 Emmy Awards in September, Brown — the 40-year-old star of This Is Us — gave a shout out to his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, during his acceptance speech.

“And contrary to popular belief, I got the hottest chick in the game rocking my chain. Ryan Michelle Bathe, you make this whole thing go. I love you. Thank you,” he said, quoting Jay Z.

So, will any more rap lyrics make it into a speech this evening if he takes home an award for one of his two SAG Awards nominations?

“I didn’t anticipate it being in that speech, so I won’t anticipate anything being in this speech,,” Brown revealed to the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Network on Sunday evening’s red carpet. “If I get a chance. I got bullet points, but you know what, honestly I don’t expect to step up. I expect to congratulate other people as they step up there. I’m here for the show.”

And although Brown is used to rehearsing lines in front of people, Bathe said that he doesn’t practice any speeches in front of her.

“No, this is James Bond here,” Bathe said of Brown keeping things under wraps. “He might be a spy. I have no idea what he’s going to say.”

But, Sterling did offer a hint of what might be said if he wins: “If there’s anything to say, it’ll probably be short, sweet and to the point.”

Sterling also spoke about being nominated twice, and expressed how quickly those moments come and go.

“It happens fast,” he said. “I think what I try to remind myself is make sure I keep my head space clear, so I can keep doing what it is that I love. The work itself is the thing that gives me great joy, so tomorrow at 7 a.m. I’ll be back at work.”

Brown is nominated for the outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie for The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, as well as the outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role in This Is Us.

“It’s been a great year,” he said of the two nominations. “It’s been kind of surreal in a way because it all happened so fast. You know, you’ve been kinda doing it for a while and then all of a sudden, something pops through and then something else pops through right on top of that. I couldn’t have wrote it. I just try to enjoy the moment.”

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.