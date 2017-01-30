SAG Awards 2017: Stranger Things Wins Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

They’re definitely not in the Upside-Down: The Stranger Things cast won the SAG Award Sunday night for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

David Harbour, who played the small town police chief Jim Hopper, accepted the award with an speech fighting against President Donald Trump and his new immigration policy.

“In light of all that’s going on in the world today, it’s difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things. Great acting can change the world. We call to arms our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper and through our hearts battle against fear, self-centeredness, exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture. And through our craft cultivate an empathetic and more understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired they are not alone. We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible painful, joyous exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive,” he says.

“As we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no hope. We will get past the lies.”

“We will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no homes. We will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters, and when we are lost amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face, when they seek to destroy the meek, and the disenfranchised, and the marginalized, and we will do it all with soul, with heart and with joy,” Harbour said.

The breakout Netflix drama began with the disappearance of a little boy (Noah Schnapp) in a small Indiana town in the 1980s, an incident that leads the townspeople (and his pint-sized friends) to uncover a government conspiracy involving a little girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and — avert your eyes! — a terrifying monster.

The plot and tone of the show evoked the films of the ’70s and ’80s, a quality creators Matt and Ross Duffer acknowledged in their first blog entry for EW in July. “We grew up particularly obsessed with the movies of Steven Spielberg and John Carpenter, as well as the novels of Stephen King,” they wrote. “Although their stories have a wide range of tones, we think they share something essential in common: They all explore that magical point where the ordinary meets the extraordinary.”

The ensemble cast — Brown, Schnapp, Cara Buono, Joe Chrest, Natalia Dyer, Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Matthew Modine, Rob Morgan, John Paul Reynolds, Winona Ryder, Mark Steger, and Finn Wolfhard — received the award.

Stranger Things beat PBS’ Downton Abbey, fellow Netflix series The Crown, and HBO’s Game of Thrones and Westworld.

