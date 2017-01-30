Not so heavy is the hand that holds the award!

John Lithgow took home the statuette for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his work in The Crown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, to a standing ovation — and screams of joy from costar Claire Foy.

The actor plays British Prime Minister Winston Churchill on the Queen Elizabeth I-focused Netflix period drama. Lithgow thanked his costumer, makeup artist and dialect coach for forming a character he wouldn’t have expected to play.

“I never would’ve cast myself as Winston Churchill,” Lithgow said. “[They] put me into a magnificent cast of about 50 wonderful English actors, led by our marvelous actress Claire Foy. This is the people who delivered me up to this platform.”

He also thanked an actress unrelated to The Crown, but one who inspired him.

“And also a great, underrated actress. Who somehow managed to speak my exact thoughts in another awards ceremony. And that’s Meryl Streep,” Lithgow said.

His turn as Churchill earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics Choice Award late last year.

To win the SAG award, Lithgow beat out This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage, Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek, and House of Cards’ Kevin Spacey.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS.