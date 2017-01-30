A dark season is yielding great results for Orange Is the New Black.

The cast of the Netflix dramedy won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday.

Most of the large cast took to the stage to accept the award, and Taylor Schilling used the opportunity to boast of the ensemble’s diverse group in the wake of Donald Trump‘s executive order that temporarily bans all refugees from entering the U.S..

“We know that it’s gonna be up to all of us and all of you to keep telling stories that show that what unites us is stronger than what divides us,” she said.

OITNB‘s fourth season, which was released last summer, dealt with the negative effects of Litchfield Prison becoming privatized, race and class divisions, and the power imbalance between the guards and the inmates. This is the third time the show’s cast has won this award, previously winning for seasons 2 and 3.

The ensemble cast includes Uzo Aduba, Alan Aisenberg, Danielle Brooks, Blair Brown, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Beth Dover, Kimiko Glenn, Annie Golden, Laura Gómez, Diane Guerrero, Michael J. Harney, Brad William Henke, Vicky Jeudy, Julie Lake, Selenis Leyva, Natasha Lyonne, Taryn Manning, James McMenamin, Adrienne C. Moore, Kate Mulgrew, Emma Myles, Matt Peters, Lori Petty, Jessica Pimentel, Dascha Polanco, Laura Prepon, Jolene Purdy, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Nick Sandow, Abigail Savage, Taylor Schilling, Constance Shulman, Dale Soules, Yael Stone, Lin Tucci and Samira Wiley.

The Jenji Kohan-created series beat out the casts of Black-ish, The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, and Veep for the trophy.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS.