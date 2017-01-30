Long may she reign!

The Crown‘s Claire Foy took home the trophy for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday.

Created by Peter Morgan, the Netflix series chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, and Foy’s portrayal of Britain’s longest-reigning queen garnered her a win at the 2017 Golden Globes in January.

During her acceptance speech, Foy gave a special thank you to her costar Matt Smith, who portrays Prince Philip.

“You’re not only a really exciting, talented actor, but you’re also my friend, Matt,” she said. “Thank you for making this job a joy and making me laugh.”

Foy triumphed over Westworld‘s Thandie Newton, House of Cards‘ Robin Wright and Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder. Fans of the show should enjoy Foy’s performance while it lasts because the role will be recast after season 2. “Well, after two seasons, that’s it. I’m gone. They’re getting rid of all of us,” the Wolf Hall actress told Vulture in December.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS.