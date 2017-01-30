Being Frank has its rewards. William H. Macy has won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for his role as deadbeat dad Frank Gallagher on Shameless.

During his acceptance speech at Sunday evening’s awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Macy began, “Well, I’m shocked. I’m probably not as shocked as Jeffrey, but I’m pretty socked.”

The actor continued by taking aim at President Donald Trump‘s ban on refugees. “I would like to go against the strain this evening and thank President Trump for making Frank Gallagher seem so normal,” he said of his character.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are hosting the official live pre-show for the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, in partnership with TNT and sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts. Our red carpet special will start livestreaming at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 PT on PEOPLE.com, EW.com and the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (download the PEN app for your TV or phone). You can also watch it live on Twitter — follow us @PEOPLE!

“I love being an actor, being in this room with all of you,” he said before complimenting the network: “If you ever get a chance to work with Showtime, do it.”

Macy, 66, portrays the scuzzy but occasionally endearing patriarch of the dysfunctional Gallagher family on the Showtime series, which concluded its seventh season last month and has been renewed for an eighth season. The cast also includes Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White and Cameron Monaghan.

Claiming his third SAG Award in 11 nominations, Macy beat out Jeffrey Tambor in Transparent (last year’s winner), Anthony Anderson in Black-ish, Tituss Burgess in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Ty Burrell in Modern Family.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS.