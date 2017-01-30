The accolades just keep on coming for Sarah Paulson.

The actress, whose turn as Marcia Clark in FX’s The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story has already snagged her several awards, won for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.

“This really means a lot to me because I feel like I wanted to be an actress since I was in utero,” Paulson began her acceptance speech.

Paulson said that “every day on this set was kind of like being in a very fine acting school” and gave a shout out to costar Courtney B. Vance for giving daily “fist bumps” to the cast.

She also thanked Clark, who attended the show as as her date, saying, “I want to thank Marcia Clark for existing. For your strength and your brilliance, you made me look very good.”

The actress also encouraged viewers and attendees to donate to ACLU on behalf of immigrants and Syrian refugees. “I would like to make a plea for anyone … please donate to the ACLU to protect the rights and liberties of those in this country.”

Paulson has also won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for her portrayal of Clark, the prosecuting attorney who fought to convict O.J. Simpson of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Following her Golden Globes win in December, Paulson spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the role and explained how one of her favorite things about it was the shift in public perception of Clark, who was subjected to a great deal of sexism during her time in the spotlight.

“One of the most thrilling things about this has been the narrative shift in terms of how people hold Marcia Clark in their minds,” Paulson said at the time. “And I feel very proud to be associated with that shift. I think it’s given her some peace, knowing that people do recognize that they got it wrong and they feel regretful about it and have said it publicly, to her in person.”

Paulson beat out Bryce Dallas Howard (Black Mirror), Felicity Huffman (American Crime), Kerry Washington (Confirmation) and Audra McDonald (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill) for the prize.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS.