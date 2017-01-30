Once again, Bryan Cranston has been elected a SAG winner.

On Sunday night at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the All the Way star won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series.

Reprising his role from the Broadway play, Cranston starred as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All The Way, the HBO film depicting the events during the 36th president’s years in office.

During his acceptance speech, the 60-year-old actor shared what advice he believed Johnson would give President Donald Trump.

“I’m often asked, ‘How would Lyndon Johnson think about Donald Trump?’ And I honest feel that 36 would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success,” Cranston began.

“He would also whisper in his ear something he said often as a form of encouragement and a cautionary tale: ‘Just don’t piss in the soup that all of us gotta eat.’ “

Having won two SAG Awards for portraying Walter White on Breaking Bad (plus a third with the drama’s ensemble), Cranston previously told EW about the surprising similarities between the president and the science-teacher-turned-drug-lord.

“I think if you drew a Venn diagram, there would be a lot more in common than outside the circle,” he shared. “Very ambitious, very exceptional in what they do. [They] can be selfish, can be self-righteous, very talented. There’s a tremendous amount that they have in common. It’s really just serendipitous to me that I was in the right place at the right time.”

Facing stiff competition for the award, Cranston won over The Night Of stars Riz Ahmed and John Turturro, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story‘s Sterling K. Brown and Courtney B. Vance.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS.