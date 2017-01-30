As if there were any doubt, Lily Tomlin reminded the world of her singular talents as she received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Taking the stage at the 23rd annual SAG Awards, the acclaimed actress, comedian, writer and producer accepted the honor from Dolly Parton, her longtime friend and costar in the 1980 comedy hit Nine to Five.

A show business veteran whose career spans half a century, Tomlin, 77, started performing on stand-up stages in the ’60s before landing her breakout role on the sketch comedy series Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.

She would go on to star in films including Nashville, The Late Show, The Incredible Shrinking Woman, Short Cuts, I Heart Huckabees and Grandma; television series including Murphy Brown, The Magic School Bus, Will & Grace, The West Wing, Desperate Housewives and Grace and Frankie, and the Broadway shows Appearing Nitely and The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe (the latter of which was written by Tomlin’s wife and longtime collaborator, Jane Wagner).

Tomlin has won Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards, and received Kennedy Center Honors and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. She’s also in the running for the SAG Award for actress in a comedy series for her work in Grace and Frankie, making her just the second performer to receive the guild’s lifetime award while appearing in a competitive category. (James Garner was the first, in 2005).

The Life Achievement Award honors both “career achievement” and “humanitarian accomplishment,” and off screen Tomlin is a staunch supporter of philanthropic organizations devoted to civil rights, health care, animal welfare, overcoming homelessness and LGBTQ advocacy.

Previous recipients of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award include Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds, Rita Moreno and Dick Van Dyke.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS.