Lily Tomlin won this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and accepted her trophy the only way she knows how — by being her quirky, totally lovable self and delivering a handful of the most memorable quotes of the night.

Here are a roundup of Tomlin’s zingers from her acceptance speech (which just so happen to double as priceless life advice.)

When you party a little too hard:

“Don’t leave the house when you’re drunk. And if you’re already out there, you must learn to tell when you’ve had to much to drink.”

When you feel less than perfect …

Do as Tomlin does: “I learned to turn my flaws into spiritual lessons.”

When you’re looking for meaning in life …

“Watching Oprah really helped.”



When you’ve run out clean high-waisted leggings …

“Doomsday clock moved up two and a half minutes before midnight.”

When you’re feeling really, really #blessed …

“I’m going to make a really big entry into my gratitude journal.”

When someone tells you there’s no such thing as perfection …

Remember that said person most definitely did not consider Meryl Streep. “Meryl is laughing at this and there’s absolutely no time she’s had a failure,” Tomlin said during her speech as she recounted her previous struggles in the industry.

When you get really down on yourself, remember …

“Behind every failure there is an opportunity someone wishes they missed.”

Lastly, find yourself someone who builds you up …

“Thank those people on whose shoulders you stand. My partner, Jane Wagner, [is] whose shoulders I stand the tallest.”