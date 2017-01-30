People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
SAG AWARDS

Check out all the best moments of the night Learn More

Lily Tomlin's Soundbites Doubled as Life Advice at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Lily Tomlin won this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and accepted her trophy the only way she knows how — by being her quirky, totally lovable self and delivering a handful of the most memorable quotes of the night.

Here are a roundup of Tomlin’s zingers from her acceptance speech (which just so happen to double as priceless life advice.)

When you party a little too hard:
“Don’t leave the house when you’re drunk. And if you’re already out there, you must learn to tell when you’ve had to much to drink.”

When you feel less than perfect …
Do as Tomlin does: “I learned to turn my flaws into spiritual lessons.”

When you’re looking for meaning in life …
“Watching Oprah really helped.”

When you’ve run out clean high-waisted leggings …
“Doomsday clock moved up two and a half minutes before midnight.”

When you’re feeling really, really #blessed …
“I’m going to make a really big entry into my gratitude journal.”

When someone tells you there’s no such thing as perfection …
Remember that said person most definitely did not consider Meryl Streep. “Meryl is laughing at this and there’s absolutely no time she’s had a failure,” Tomlin said during her speech as she recounted her previous struggles in the industry.

When you get really down on yourself, remember …
“Behind every failure there is an opportunity someone wishes they missed.”

Lastly, find yourself someone who builds you up …
“Thank those people on whose shoulders you stand. My partner, Jane Wagner, [is] whose shoulders I stand the tallest.”