Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017: Judith Light Says She's Humbled that Transparent 'Became Part of a Movement'

Judith Light is happy that Transparent is making an impact — but says the series is only one part of a bigger “movement.”

“The transgender community had been too long in the shadows,” Light, 67, told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 on Sunday. “We became part of a movement. This movement was already going.”

The actress, who plays Shelly Pfefferman on the series, added that the entire cast “all feel incredibly humble.”

The Amazon series, which was created by Jill Soloway, follows a family after the patriarch transitions to a woman.

Of Soloway, Light said, “she wanted to make the world a different place and a safer place” through the groundbreaking show, which premiered its third season last fall.

Though Transparent is not up for the ensemble award, star Jeffrey Tambor is nominated once again for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

Light said she was excited to support Tambor on Sunday, noting that, “When I’m preparing to come [to the SAG Awards], what I think about is the gift that this affords me, the gratitude that I have and the kind of connection that I have with the people that I love.”

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sun., Jan. 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT and TBS.