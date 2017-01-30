Jared Harris Talks Playing King George VI on The Crown: 'Everyone Has to Treat You Like a King'

Jared Harris now knows what it’s like to be treated as a king.

Harris, 55, walked the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, where he dished on what life was like on the set of The Crown.

“The thing about playing a king is everyone has to treat you like a king,” he said on PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s official live pre-show.

But Harris said not everyone abided by those rules — except for the director, that is.

“Every time I walked on set he would say, ‘His majesty is here,’ ” he said.

“I got used to that!” he joked.

Harris took on the role of King George VI in the Netflix series, portraying the final weeks of the legendary ruler’s life.

The Crown is up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Along with the entire series, Claire Foy and John Lithgow were also nominated for their performances in the series.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sun., Jan. 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT and TBS.