Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Mary Tyler Moore were just a few of the famous faces that were honored during the in memoriam at Sunday evening’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hosted live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Moore — who passed away Wednesday — and the mother-daughter duo — who died one day apart in December — were some of the many late actors and actresses that were recognized on-screen at the annual awards show for their contribution to the world of film and television.

In a touching tribute, the SAG Awards honored the men — Ken Howard, William Schallert, Jack Riley, Bill Nunn, Alan Young, Anton Yelchin, Kenny Baker, Hugh O’Brian, Robert Vaughn, William Christopher, George Kennedy, David Huddleston, Larry Drake, Jon Polito, Garry Shandling, John McMartin, Thomas Mikal Ford, Robert Horton, Ron Glass, Fyush Finkel, Steven Hill, Richard Libertini, Abe Vigoda, Dan Haggerty, Prince, Alan Thicke, Garry Marshall and Gene Wilder — and women — Patty Duke, Nancy Reagan, Alexis Arquette, Anne Jackson, Florence Henderson, Doris Roberts, Theresa Saldana, Beth Howland, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Moore, Fisher and Reynolds — who passed away within the past year with clips and photos from their acclaimed work.

To close out the heartfelt in memoriam, the SAG Awards shared a picture of Fisher and Reynolds standing side-by-side on a red carpet.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are hosting the official live pre-show for the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, in partnership with TNT and sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts. Our red carpet special will start livestreaming at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 PT on PEOPLE.com, EW.com and the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (download the PEN app for your TV or phone). You can also watch it live on Twitter — follow us @PEOPLE!

The SAG Awards focus on both individual performances in film and television, as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards airied live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS.