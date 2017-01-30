SAG Awards 2017: Gina Rodriguez Hits the Red Carpet with New Boyfriend Joe LoCicero

Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez brought a new date at the SAG Awards, hitting the red carpet with boyfriend Joe LoCicero.

The couple didn’t pose for photos together, but they did walk into the awards show side by side.

LoCicero recently made a cameo on Rodriguez’s Jane the Virgin as a stripper — and not just any stripper, but a Don Quixote-themed stripper.

Rodriguez first shared a photo of the two of them together on Christmas.

“Merry Christmas from me, Joe and the monkey that bit me!” she captioned the photo. “Here on this hill the monkeys run free and it’s an insane experience. I liked him, he liked me and so he took a small bit outta me. I’m cool with it.”

She posted another, sweeter picture later that day of them walking on the beach while holding hands.

Our first Christmas together and your love has been the greatest gift. A photo posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:50pm PST

“Our first Christmas together and your love has been the greatest gift,” she wrote.

Rodriguez split from her ex-boyfriend, actor Henri Esteve, in September 2015.

She spoke later that year about how difficult it is to find real relationships in Hollywood.

“Relationships and friendships have gotten a little more difficult,” Rodriguez told PEOPLE. “You have to keep a real and honest and clear passageway with everybody in your life. You can’t allow the yes men to get in your head because the hype can be scary.”