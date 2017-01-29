People

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017: Game of Thrones Wins Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

By @JodiGug3

Updated

Game of Thrones has done it again!

Before the ceremony even began, Game of Thrones proved to be a winner at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The series took home the award for outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series on Sunday night, and was nominated alongside Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Luke Cage, The Walking Dead and
Westworld.

This is the third consecutive year Game of Thrones has taken home the award.

The award was announced on PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s official live pre-show.

Game of Thrones is also up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, competing against The Crown, Downton Abbey, Stranger Things and Westworld.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sun., Jan. 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT and TBS.