Dolly Parton Teases a 9 to 5 Sequel While Honoring Lily Tomlin: 'We'd Have to Call It 95'

“Greetings from Dollywood, Hollywood!”

Dolly Parton supplied her signature brand of humor while presenting the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award to friend Lily Tomlin on Sunday – poking fun at herself and her costar from the beloved 1980 comedy 9 to 5.

“Look at this room, all of these special people,” Parton, 71, joked. “I almost didn’t get in. They kept holding me backstage. They wanted to see my ID – or maybe it was double D’s. I wanted to get that off my chest.”

Aside from teasing her own famous figure, Parton addressed those dreamers hoping for a 9 to 5 sequel.

“People have wanted another 9 to 5, but I think we’d have to call it 95,” she said to applause and laughter.

In the film, Parton, Tomlin, 77, and Jane Fonda, 79, played three working women who took matters into their own hands to deal with their misogynistic boss.

“Jane and Lily aren’t my only two famous girlfriends,” Parton said, referencing her assets yet again before noting that Fonda was meant to help present as well, but is sick.

Parton’s silly quips didn’t stop there.

“Lily’s getting an award I’ve spent my life trying to avoid … sag,” she said.

Ahead of the show, Tomlin told PEOPLE of her longtime friend, “Dolly is whatever you see is what you get. She is a darling person, fun and lively.”