Viola Davis has won her fifth Screen Actors Guild Award.

The Fences star won the award for best supporting actress for her role as a 1950s Pittsburgh housewife in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s play.

Davis thanked members of the cast — including costar Denzel Washington, whom she said she was “friend and a fan” of — but gave most of her thanks to Wilson.

“August Wilson. They say that maybe all one can hope for is the right regrets. And what August did was honor the honest man. Who happened to be a man of color,” she said.

“We deserve to be in the canon, in the center of any narrative that’s written out there. And that’s what August did. He elevated my father, my mother, uncles, who had eight and fifth grade educations. He just encapsulated them in history. So thank you August.”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Fences’ Cast Reveals How Director Denzel Washington Emphasized Love On Set Of Film

Davis has long been seen as a front-runner for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and this SAG Award win, along with her Golden Globe for the role, could help boost her chances. She previously won best actress in a drama series for How to Get Away with Murder two years in a row, as well as best actress for The Help. (She also won as part of the ensemble for The Help.)

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards coverage and complete winners list !

Fences is also nominated for best ensemble, and Denzel Washington is up for best actor for his role as Davis’ husband. In the best supporting actress category, Davis beat out Nicole Kidman for Lion, Naomie Harris for Moonlight, Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures, and Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS.