Ryan Reynolds, Rihanna and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Earn Streamy Awards Nominations

Get ready for the Oscars for the YouTube crowd!

The nominations for the seventh annual Streamy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and some of Hollywood’s biggest names garnered nominations while YouTube favorite and videographer Casey Neistat lead the pack with six nods.

Ryan Reynolds will compete against Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson in the Collaboration category. Reynolds is nominated for his “Logan Feat. Deadpool” video with Honest Trailers, while the former WWE star is nominated for “The YouTube Factory” alongside Lilly Singh, Markiplier, Grace Helbig, Roman Atwood, Gigi Gorgeous, Alex Wassabi, LaurDIY, King Bach, Flula, and Brittney Smith.

Rihanna earned a single nomination under Fashion for her Fenty x Puma collection.

This year’s show, which has eliminated gender distinction in its categories, will include new trophies for comedy and drama series.

First held in 2009, the Streamys recognize and honor excellence in online video. That means awards for directing, acting, producing and writing projects available on YouTube, Vine and more.

The 2017 Streamy Awards will be held Sept. 26 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., and will live stream on Twitter at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Other nominees include:

Creator of the Year

•Cameron Dallas

•Casey Neistat

•David Dobrik

•Dolan Twins

•Jake Paul

•Jenna Marbles

•Lilly Singh

•Liza Koshy

•Logan Paul

•Shane Dawson

Show of the Year

•Good Mythical Morning

•Kian & JC

•The King of Random

•The Philip DeFranco Show

•REACT

•Rooster Teeth

•Sugar Pine 7

•The Try Guys

•UNHhhh

•The Young Turks

•OVERALL

Action or Sci-Fi

•Crypt TV

•Dimension 404

•Rush: Inspired by Battlefield

•The Philip DeFranco Show

•Skinford

•The Thinning

Animated

•Casually Explained

•Domics

•itsAlexClark

•RWBY (Volume 4)

•Simon’s Cat

Breakout Creator

•Binging with Babish

•Brave Wilderness

•David Dobrik

•Jake Paul

•Kristen Hancher

Comedy

•h3h3Productions

•Laura Clery

•Liza Koshy

•Rudy Mancuso

•Sugar Pine 7

Documentary

•60 Second Docs

•Endangered

•Great Big Story

•Psycho Family

First Person

•Casey Neistat

•Dolan Twins

•Jenna Marbles

•Lilly Singh

•Shane Dawson

Immersive

•360 Wizard Battle (Corridor)

•BlackBoxTV (BlackBoxTV)

•Eleven Little Roosters (Rooster Teeth)

•The Global Gamer (The Game Theorists)

•Last Moments of Relationships (Fine Bros.)

International

•Fermanfloo

•Juanpa Zurita

•Lisa and Lena

•Sebastian Villalobos

•Wengie

SERIES

Comedy Series

•Drive Share

•Magic Funhouse

•Mr. Student Body President

•Rhett & Link’s Buddy System

•You Suck at Everything

Drama Series

•Brown Girls

•Carmilla (Season 3)

•Caught

•Cold

•Single By 30

Indie Series

•Brown Girls

•Doomsday

•Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party

•Everything’s OK

•Graves

Non-Fiction Series

•Getting Doug With High

•Ladylike

•Logan Paul Vs…

•Murder with Friends

•React

Feature

•Dirty 30

•FML The MOVIE

•Ghostmates

•The Thinning

•This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

SUBJECT

Beauty

•Jaclyn Hill

•Laura Lee

•Manny Mua

•PatrickStarr

•Simply Nailogical

Fashion

•Amanda Steele

•FENTY PUMA by Rihanna

•Kelsey Simone

•Sneaker Shopping

•Tess Christine

Food

•Binging with Babish

•Hot Ones

•Nerdy Nummies

•Tasty

•Worth It

Gaming

•Achievement Hunter

•iHasCupcake

•JuegaGerman

•Markiplier

•Smosh Games

Kids and Family

•Annie LeBlanc

•Brooklyn & Bailey

•Guava Juice

•Roman Atwood Vlogs

•What’s Inside?

Lifestyle

•Andrea Russett

•Baby Ariel

•LaurDIY

•MyLifeAsEva

•Niki and Gabi

News and Culture

•Cheddar

•Complex News

•NowThis

•The Philip DeFranco Show

•The Young Turks

Science or Education

•How to Make Everything

•The King of Random

•Marques Brownlee

•Mind Field

•Veritasium

Sports and Wellness

•30 for 30 Shorts

•blogilates

•Kevin Durant

•QB1: Beyond the Lights

•Tanner Fox

PERFORMANCE

Acting in a Comedy

•Arden Rose (“Mr. Student Body President”)

•Jason Nash (“FML The Movie”)

•Jeremy Shada (“Mr. Student Body President”)

•Mamrie Hart (“Dirty 30”)

•Quinta Brunson (“Broke”)

Acting in a Drama

•Annalise Basso (“Cold”)

•DeStorm Power (“Caught”)

•Harry Shum Jr. (“Single By 30”)

•Logan Paul (“The Thinning”)

•Natasha Negovanlis (“Carmilla | Season 3”)

Collaboration

•Casey Neistat and Jesse Wellens (“Human Flying Drone”)

•Honest Trailers and Ryan Reynolds (“Logan Feat. Deadpool”)

•Jon Cozart and Thomas Sanders (“RIP Vine: A Song”)

•Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr (“Omg We’re Coming Over!”)

•The Rock, Lilly Singh, Markiplier, Grace Helbig, Roman Atwood, Gigi Gorgeous, Alex Wassabi, LaurDIY, King Bach, Flula, and Brittney Smith (“The YouTube Factory”)

Dance

•Alyson Stoner

•Chachi Gonzales

•Matt Steffanina

•Tessa Brooks

•Tricia Miranda

Ensemble Cast

•Caught

•Dirty 30

•McJuggerNuggets

•Mr. Student Body President

•The Try Guys

Music

Breakthrough Artist

•21 Savage

•Dodie Clark

•Marian Hill

•Poppy

•Zara Larsson

Cover Song

•Alex Aiono ft. Ar’mon and Trey, “I Spy, T Shirt, Isn’t She Lovely, & Swang Mashup” (Various Artists)

•Ariana Grande, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” (Judy Garland)

•Ashley Tisdale ft. Vanessa Hudgens, “Ex’s & Oh’s” (Elle King)

•Boyce Avenue ft. Sarah Hyland, “Closer” (The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey)

•Walk Off The Earth, “Shape Of You” (Ed Sheeran)

CRAFT

Cinematography

•Casey Neistat (Casey Neistat)

•Devin Graham (devinsupertramp)

•Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy (The Slow Mo Guys)

•Jon Keng (“Pineapple”)

•Sawyer Hartman (sawyerhartman)

Costume Design

•Ann Foley (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot”)

•Autumn Steed (“Dimension 404”)

•Brandon Rogers, Karla Carnewal, and Jonathan Hinman (“Magic Funhouse”)

•Michelle Miller (Lindsey Stirling)

•Sarah Grace Hart, Sinead Persaud, and Mary Kate Wiles (“Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party”)

Directing

•Jack Ferry and Ryan Hunter (“Mr. Student Body President”)

•Jesse Wellens (Jesse)

•John Fortenberry (“Rhett & Link’s Buddy System”)

•Steven Suptic (“Sugar Pine 7”)

•Wesley Chan and Philip Wang (“Single By 30”)

Editing

•Bad Lip Reading

•Casey Neistat

•The Game Theorists (Edward Newton, Thomas Torbergsen, Alex Sedgewick, Ronnie Edwards, Daniel Seibert, Lee Black, and Ryder Burgin)

•Liza Koshy

•Sugar Pine 7 (Steven Suptic)

Visual and Special Effects

•Aaron Schoenke (Super Power Beat Down)

•Dimension 404 (Playfight and RocketJump)

•Gary Scullion (Sneaky Zebra)

•Jungle of Sharks and Blood Brothers (Skal)

•Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer (Corridor)

Writing

•Casually Explained

•DeStorm Power (“Caught”)

•Josh Gal, Amanda Brooke-Perrin, Jill Gosliky, Aaron Krebs, and EpicLLOYD (“Epic Studios”)

•Shaun Diston, Ryan Hunter and Jack Ferry (“Mr. Student Body President”)

•Spencer Gilbert, Joe Starr, Dan Murrell, and Andy Signore (“Honest Trailers”)

SOCIAL VIDEO

Live

•BlameRyanCarter

•BruhitsZach

•Garth Brooks

•SMOSH Live

•Sofie Dossi

Storyteller

•Amanda Cerny

•DJ Khaled

•King Bach

•Lele Pons

•Logan Paul

BRAND

Branded Video or Series

•Back To School – Mommy Wars Spoof, What’s Up Moms? (Fruit Of The Loom)

•The Disappearing Girl, Collins Key (AT&T)

•Ping Pong Trick Shots 3, Dude Perfect (Oreos)

•”Rings” TV Store Prank (Paramount Pictures)

•The Wolf: The Hunt Continues Starring Christian Slater (HP)

Influencer Campaign

•Amazon Fire Tablets (Peter Heacock, Zach King, Chad Suter)

•DiGiorno (Redfoo, Devvon Terrell, Diamond White, Madilyn Bailey, Marcus Perez, O-Fresh)

•Fergie / Interscope Records (Various Musical.ly Artists)

•Power Rangers Movie (Lilly Singh, Dude Perfect)

•Samsung (Casey Neistat)