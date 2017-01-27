Hey girl, do you have some time to spend with Ryan Gosling?

Sure, he waltzed away with all of our hearts in La La Land — a performance that earned him a Golden Globe as well as nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Oscars — but Gosling has been on a mission to put everyone’s boyfriends to shame for years.

In honor of his continued efforts to teach us all what we’re really looking for in a man (and in anticipation of whatever beautiful suit he’s bound to wear on Sunday), we’re gifting the world this collection of Ryan Gosling’s most swoon-worthy moments.

THE ‘IT WASN’T OVER’ SPEECH FROM THE NOTEBOOK

In June 2004, a little movie called The Notebook was released, and in it, a bearded Gosling stands in the rain and tells Rachel McAdams that he wrote her 365 love letters, and that their epic love story still isn’t over, and in that moment, the entire world fell in love. Like, completely, totally, head-over-heels in love.

AND THE ‘I WANT ALL OF YOU’ SPEECH

And then, a few scenes later, he gave this speech, and everyone in the theater turned their boyfriends and broke up with them, knowing that no matter how great they were, they could never truly live up to the standards that Gosling was setting.

ACCEPTING THE 2005 MTV MOVIE AWARD FOR BEST KISS

In the words of one of our coworkers, “This was the moment that I became a woman.”

WHEN HE AND EMMA STONE DID THE DIRTY DANCING LIFT IN CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE

All we want in this world is for Ryan Gosling — and every single one of his very beautiful abdominal muscles — to make us a drink, call us adorable and recreate this moment. Is that really too much to ask?

WHEN HE GUSHED ABOUT HIS DAUGHTERS

The only thing in the world better than a handsome man is a handsome man who can’t help but gush about his beautiful daughters. And also a man who is concerned about his Roomba getting lonely.

SINGING AND DANCING IN LA LA LAND

Because simply being good looking and talented wasn’t enough for him, it turns out that Gosling can also sing and dance his way into our hearts as well. Oh, and apparently, he plays piano so well that even John Legend was in awe, because there is truly no more perfect man alive.

AND USING HIS DANCE SKILLS TO TEACH JIMMY KIMMEL HOW TO WALTZ

Look, if we were lucky enough to get to waltz with Ryan Gosling, we wouldn’t have any trouble staring deeply into his eyes. Just saying.

HIS GOLDEN GLOBES ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

In which Gosling, wearing the most impeccably-tailored, Old Hollywood reminiscent tuxedo, gave viewers the second most swoon-worthy moment of the night by praising his longtime love, Eva Mendes in a touching speech.

