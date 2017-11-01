Ricky Gervais Says He Wants to Host the Golden Globes Again – and Reveals Which Celebs Got Mad About His Zingers

The Golden Globes‘ longest-tenured host is eager to return to the gig.

“At the moment, there’s something in the news every day that makes me go, ‘I wish I was doing the Globes tonight,'” Ricky Gervais tells PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on People TV). “It would be too easy. Oh my God, how easy would it be? Bullseye.”

The comedian — who hosted from 2009-11 and again in 2016 — knows his jokes haven’t always been a hit with everyone.

“By the end of my run, people were getting it,” the British actor, now on his Humanity comedy tour, says. “The first time, they said, ‘Why is he saying these awful things to these lovely rich people?’ I’m calling them scum. Now everyone knows I was right.”

Watch the full episode of The Jess Cagle Interview with Ricky Gervais on the People TV app! Download the People TV app on your favorite device or go to PEOPLE.com/peopletv.

Sometimes, the celebrities were the ones to take offense. During the 2016 show, Gervais referenced some sexist and anti-Semitic comments Mel Gibson allegedly made to a female cop when he got arrested for DUI in 2006.

“I heard that he didn’t like it,” Gervais says of the Hacksaw Ridge director. “But then no one likes to be the butt of a joke.”

RELATED VIDEO: Golden Globes 2016: Mel Gibson and Ricky Gervais

Another star who supposedly wasn’t a fan of his approach: Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall, now 61.

“I remember a famous one where I teased — I said the Globe Special Effects should go to the team that air brushed the Sex and the City 2 poster. I said, ‘Girls, we know how old you are. [We] saw one of you in an episode of Bonanza,'” the Emmy winner recalls. “I heard that Kim Cattrall thought that was ageist. Actually it was the opposite. I was saying, ‘Why airbrush? What’s wrong with being 50?’ … It’s misunderstood. I think that’s the problem.”

Gervais thinks Globes audiences simply need to lighten up. “This isn’t a room full of wounded soldiers,” he says. “They’re rich people winning an award. I’m trying to make it a spectator sport.”

And though The Office creator has no plans to return as the ceremony’s host just yet (should be asked), “I will one day,” he says. “It would be fun.”