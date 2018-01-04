C Flanigan/FilmMagic

If you’re looking for the push to finally tackle that project you’ve always dreamed of doing or if you just need a reminder that you hold the power to change your life, motivation is only a click (or so) away. After more than two decades in Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon‘s iconic presence in film is undeniable. However, she’s also established herself as a successful producer and an advocate for representing women.

Behind her recent box office wins is a lot of hard work (like, a lot) — and hearing Reese talk about it is just the inspiration you need to chase your own dreams. Below are just nine of the many times she inspired us to be the best version of ourselves.

When She Called on Women to Ignore Their Haters

“Wouldn’t it feel really good to prove them all wrong?” Reese asked at the 2015 Glamour Women of the Year awards.

When She Was Just “Trying to Matter”

“My grandmother was one of the biggest inspirations of my life,” Reese said while accepting the Best Actress Oscar at the 2006 Academy Awards. “She taught me how to be a real woman, to have strength and self-respect and to never give those things away.”

When Her Love for Goldie Hawn Inspired Us to Do Better

“It just taught me that feminism comes in lots of different packages, and that a woman can be feminine, love fashion and be taken seriously in the world,” Reese said of how Hawn and Gloria Steinem influenced her to accept the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

When She Sang Nicole Kidman’s Praises and Gloriously Reminded Us That It’s the Job of Women to Raise Each Other Up

“Her magic is her empathy because she truly, deeply cares,” Reese said while honoring 2017 IFP Gotham Honoree Nicole Kidman (and while we fought back the urge to ugly cry).

When She Reminded Us of the Importance of Family

“Nothing in life is worth having if I can’t have you to share it with,” Reese said to then-husband Ryan Phillippe and children Ava and Deacon while accepting her Golden Globe for Walk the Line.

When She Was the Role Model We Needed and Deserved

“Our mothers and our grandmothers and the women [who] came before us fought so hard to overcome the stereotype of women not being smart enough to vote, not being smart enough to go to higher education, not have great jobs,” Reese told Oprah Winfrey. “To single-handedly go out in a very public way and say, ‘You know what, I don’t really care about what they achieved, I’m just going to be stupid and that’s cute’ … I just don’t think it’s a good message for young women.”

When She Continued to Fight for the Representation of Women in Film

“We are determined to create complex, dynamic, human characters that our mothers and daughters and sisters can all relate to and be inspired by,” Reese said at Variety’s 2014 Power of Women luncheon.

When She Imparted Her Grandmother’s Wise Words to All of Us

“When you present yourself to the world in a way that you feel confident, the world sees you as confident,” Reese said on the Today show of what she learned from grandmother Dorothea Draper.

When She Pushed Herself to Change Her Career

“I have to do better,” Reese said on CBS This Morning. “And I have to create more and do better for other women, and create opportunities for other women.” BRB, achieving all of our life goals now.