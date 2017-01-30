Rami Malek Danced with Bella Hadid in Paris — and Had No Idea Who She Was

Rami Malek appreciates a little anonymity. At least, that’s what the Mr. Robot star suggested Sunday on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet when he spoke about not being on social media.

“I’m not on social media,” the actor told the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). “I’m not as in touch with things as I should be. I was dancing in Paris the other night with Bella Hadid and didn’t know who she was.”

Malek, 35, portrays Elliot in Mr. Robot, a computer programmer working as a cyber-security engineer by day and a vigilante hacker by night. The actor has been nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series at the SAG Awards.

Despite winning an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for the role, Malek has steadfastly refused to engage actively in social media.

Stephen Colbert introduced the actor to Instagram in August while on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, taking a selfie with him and making it Malek’s first post on the social media site.

“I’m not crazy about social media, because I think it’s a little bit polarizing,” Malek told Colbert. “It’s difficult to figure out exactly what’s happening on social media. Things seem very manicured. I think it pits people against each other.”

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.