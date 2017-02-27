PHOTOS: Lin-Manuel Miranda Getting Ready for the Oscars Is As Adorable As You'd Expect

The Hamilton star’s song “How Far I’ll Go,” from the film Moana, is nominated in the Best Original Song category

By @mariayagoda

Maarten De Boer/Getty

SQUAD'S ALL HERE

The actor, playwright and composer hangs out with Hamilton costar Chris Jackson at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills before the big event.

PRE-SHOW JITTERS? NAH

Miranda, Jackson and director Thomas Kail share a laugh.

CALM BEFORE THE STORM

Miranda checks his phone before things get crazy. (Later, on his way to the Oscars, he tweeted that his mom was watching Gilmore Girls on her phone.)

Maarten De Boer/Getty

BON APPETIT

Miranda, who is nominated in the Music - Original Song category for Moana's "How Far I'll Go," makes time for a pre-show meal.

LOST IN THOUGHT

Miranda clearly has a lot on his mind.

Maarten De Boer/Getty

GLAM TIME

Miranda's sister, Luz Miranda-Crespo, and mother, Luz Towns-Miranda, get pampered for the red carpet.

