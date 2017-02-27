PHOTOS: Lin-Manuel Miranda Getting Ready for the Oscars Is As Adorable As You'd Expect
The Hamilton star’s song “How Far I’ll Go,” from the film Moana, is nominated in the Best Original Song category
1 of 6
SQUAD'S ALL HERE
The actor, playwright and composer hangs out with Hamilton costar Chris Jackson at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills before the big event.
2 of 6
PRE-SHOW JITTERS? NAH
Miranda, Jackson and director Thomas Kail share a laugh.
3 of 6
CALM BEFORE THE STORM
Miranda checks his phone before things get crazy. (Later, on his way to the Oscars, he tweeted that his mom was watching Gilmore Girls on her phone.)
4 of 6
BON APPETIT
Miranda, who is nominated in the Music - Original Song category for Moana's "How Far I'll Go," makes time for a pre-show meal.
5 of 6
LOST IN THOUGHT
Miranda clearly has a lot on his mind.
6 of 6
GLAM TIME
Miranda's sister, Luz Miranda-Crespo, and mother, Luz Towns-Miranda, get pampered for the red carpet.
