Priyanka Chopra Hits the People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet After Scary On-Set Injury

Priyanka Chopra is – cautiously – back in action.

The Quantico actress hit the red carpet at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards after a scary on-set injury last week left her with a concussion.

“I was a little nervous… I didn’t know if I would make it, but I got so bored sitting on my couch for three days,” Chopra told Nuzhat Naoreen and Entertainment Tonight‘s Denny Directo on Wednesday.

Chopra was filming in New York on Jan. 12 when she slipped and fell, hitting her head. A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that Chopra was hospitalized and released soon after being examined by a doctor.

“I was supposed to be saving someone, as usual, Alex Parrish-style,” Chopra, 34, shared, calling the incident “scary” and adding, “The doctors said another couple of days and I should be okay.”

RELATED VIDEO: Whatever You Do, Don’t Call Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra by This Nickname

She thanked her fans for their support following the accident, telling Naoreen and Directo, “People have been sending me so much love and affection.”

Earlier Wednesday, Chopra – a previous People’s Choice Award-winner – shared a photo of herself flying to Los Angeles from New York City for the awards show on Instagram.

She wrote, “Early morning..sore..sleepy but..first.. lemme take a selfie.”

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Joel McHale, air Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.