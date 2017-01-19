Fifth Harmony Perform for the First Time Without Camila Cabello

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Fifth Harmony hit the stage at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night for their first performance since former member Camila Cabello’s departure.

The four remaining members — Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke Hernandez, and Lauren Jauregui — performed hit single “Work from Home” for the audience, and later took home the People’s Choice Award trophy for Favorite Group. “So much to come,” Jauregui teased while accepting the award following their performance.

The People’s Choice Awards performance was first announced in early January, shortly after the group took to social media to share their first promo photo as a foursome.

Cabello left the group back in December, immediately following Fifth Harmony’s performance at the Jingle Ball concert in Miami. The group made the announcement on their Twitter account, claiming to have been informed of Cabello’s decision to leave “via her representatives.” Shortly after, the “Bad Things” singer fired back with her own statement claiming her groupmates’ statements were false. Fifth Harmony then released another note to fans, detailing their final months as a quintet and their attempts at group counseling.

Fifth Harmony is currently preparing a follow-up album to 2016’s 7/27.