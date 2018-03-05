From many big moments for the winners (including Get Out‘s Jordan Peele!) to the friendly catchup sessions between A-listers during commercial breaks, we caught every moment from the 2018 Academy Awards not shown on TV. With Envelopegate still looming from last year, we had a keen eye on all the behind-the-scenes action.

Here are the best backstage moments you didn’t see.

On the Red Carpet

Nominee Margot Robbie gave Jennifer Garner a hug and kiss hello; they were overheard showering each other with compliments and briefly joked about what their underwear/undergarments strategy was.

Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet held hands with his mother Nicole Flender as they made their way down the carpet, acknowledging screaming fans by throwing up a peace sign.

Jennifer Lawrence got arguably the biggest and loudest screams from fans in the bleachers as she thanked them by waving and giving them a big smile.

Inside the Show

Ten minutes before showtime, host Jimmy Kimmel and his team emerged from the backstage office and stood in a group in the hallway. “Let’s get it right this time!” they shouted in unison before breaking into a loud chant: “Best show ever! Best show ever! Best show ever!”

Waiting to present the first award of the night, Viola Davis had a crew member check her teeth in the wings before laughing out loud at Kimmel’s monologue. As his opener wrapped, Davis was handed the black envelope containing the best actor in a supporting role winner’s name. “Here you go!” said the stage manager as Davis took the stage to present the first award of the night.

After his acceptance speech, Sam Rockwell made his way offstage and was met by well wishes as he said, “Holy s—, we did it!” to his publicist, before being heartily congratulated by Greta Gerwig.

During one of the first commercial breaks, Robbie told I, Tonya costar, Allison Janney, how one of the straps on her custom Chanel dress snapped off as it was loosely swinging around. Robbie’s rep hurriedly came to the rescue with a mini sewing kit before the actress threaded the needle herself. “Oh, ain’t got time for that!” she told PEOPLE.

Janney also shared how she is having a wonderful time at the Oscars. She told PEOPLE, “The only thing I’m not enjoying is my shoes.”

Meanwhile, Lawrence and Woody Harrelson had a mini Hunger Games reunion as they caught up briefly.

Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Ronan attended her third Oscars in a pink Calvin Klein by Appointment dress. As for the reason she loved her ensemble: “I just wanted to keep it funky!”

After introducing her close friend Mary J. Blige on stage for her performance, Taraji P. Henson clarified her much-talked-about shade at Ryan Seacrest during their red carpet interview. Explaining that her comment was “misconstrued,” Henson told PEOPLE: “I did it to keep his chin up. It’s an awkward position to be in. He’s been cleared, but anyone can say anything.”

Meryl Streep walked over to her The Post director Steven Spielberg during a commercial break and gave him a big hug when walking back to her seat and also stopped to chat with Lawrence.

The Oscars procession to visit the fans in the neighboring theater had Lupita Nyong’o and Lin-Manuel Miranda walking arm-in-arm as Gal Gadot and Mark Hamill met each other for what appeared to be the first time.

Olympians Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon were the belles of the ball as everyone stopped to take photos with the skaters. “We are having the time of our lives,” Rippon shared with PEOPLE, adding that he’s been going nonstop since the Winter Olympics with only getting four to five hours of sleep a night.

A notably huge audience reaction was for Peele, who won best original screenplay for Get Out. Huge cheers were even heard in the lobby for the first-time winner and nominee.

No one had a more fun night at the Oscars then Tiffany Haddish, who wore fuzzy slippers under her recycled gown. “I got bunions and corns. The foot fetish people are going to be all about it!” the Girls Trip star told Maya Rudolph after presenting together. “We are so happy to be here but our feet hurt, dammit!” she said.

Before presenting best cinematography, Sandra Bullock double-checked if she had the correct envelope with the stage manager, saying “We got this!” before walking to the stage.

Guillermo del Toro was greeted by a standing ovation backstage as he showed off his new Oscar trophy for best director. And the applause kept going for The Shape of Water leader after he returned to the theater as a “Guillermo!” chant welcomed him back to his seat.

After Frances McDormand’s best actress acceptance speech, she and her fellow nominees — Streep, Ronan, Sally Hawkins, and Robbie — gathered for a group hug by the stage

The 90th Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, and were telecast live on ABC.