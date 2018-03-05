Days Inn Is Offering Stars Who Didn't Win an Oscar a Stay at One of Its Motels (Jet Ski Included!)

Not everyone at the Academy Awards was a winner, but Days Inn stepped in to make their nights a little brighter.

The hotel was mentioned by Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel as a prize for a free stay at Lake Havasu to any one of the winners who had the shortest acceptance speech, alongside a jet ski.

“We’re sweetening the pot,” Kimmel said about throwing in a free trip to Arizona’s Lake Havasu with hotel accommodations at Days Inn.

The inn’s Twitter account offered up an even better offer to anyone who didn’t win an Oscar on Sunday night, tweeting, “We’ll do you one better @jimmykimmel. We think you’re all winners, so any nominees who don’t take home a trophy tonight will get a free night stay at our Lake Havasu hotel or any Days Inn location. Jet ski ride on us. #Oscars.”

While Kimmel may have offered the prizes as a joke about the length of acceptance speeches, he went to the trouble of bringing a real jet ski on stage and even roped in Dame Helen Mirren as a way to show off the prize like one of Barker’s Beauties.

“If you do get an Oscar tonight we want you to give a speech and we want you to say whatever you feel needs to be said. Speak from the heart. We want passion. You have an opportunity and a platform to remind millions of people about important things like equal rights and equal treatment. If you want to encourage others to join the amazing students at Parkland at their march on the 24th do that,” Kimmel said.

“But with that said, this is a really long show. So here’s what we’re going to do,” he continued. “Not saying you shouldn’t give a long speech but, whoever gives the shortest speech tonight will go home with, Johnny tell them what they’ll win. It’s a brand new jet ski!”

Mirren and the bright green jet ski were hidden in the back of the Dolby Theatre stage, and she gamely did all the requisite Price is Right arm gestures as it sat on display.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.