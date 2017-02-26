Wolfgang Puck on His Famous Chocolate Oscars and His Littlest Assistant

Only a few of the attendees at this year’s Academy Awards will walk away with one of its coveted golden statutes — but everyone will walk away with another desired prize: an Oscar they can eat, courtesy of Wolfgang Puck.

That’s right: As the celebrity chef explained on the red carpet ahead of the show, “Everybody’s gonna get an Oscar from us.” He was referring to an edible, miniature version of the award he creates and passes out at the show.

“If you’re hungry, you can eat it,” he said. Indeed, the little statutes are made of 24-karat gold (just like the real thing) and chocolate.

Puck — the mastermind of the menu for the annual Governor’s Ball after the Oscars and overseer of dozens of whimsical dishes — was joined on the red carpet Sunday by his youngest son, Oliver, who told PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman that he helped his father with this year’s spread.

Along with one of his brothers, and with “a little” help from his dad, Oliver baked a themed chicken pot pie. The Oscars touch? The pie’s crust has the silhouette of the golden man baked into it.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Red Carpet Live streaming pre-show is giving fans an inside look into this year’s Oscars.

PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman and Lola Ogunnaike, host of PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN’s) Entertainment Weekly: The Show, will be on the red carpet in L.A. while PEOPLE Now hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke will lead the panel discussions from our N.Y.C. studio with the Time Inc. experts. And PEOPLE and EW editorial director Jess Cagle will give a behind-the-scenes look at Oscars prep.

RELATED VIDEO: What Movie Makes Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Nicole Kidman Cry?

Watch the PEOPLE and EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

• Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

With PEOPLE’s Oscars Fan Experience, viewers can participate by sending in videos about their favorites to win an Oscar to Burst.com/Oscars. Through the Oscars Fan Experience Sweepstakes, hundreds of VIP subscribers will sit in front-row seats at the Oscars red carpet, followed by an exclusive viewing party right across the street from the ceremony.

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!