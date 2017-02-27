The Vanity Fair Oscar Party Menu Began with Black Truffle Lasagna and Ended with In-N-Out Burgers
Viola, Emma and More of the Night’s Big Winners Pose with Their New BFFs: Their Oscars!
But wait … what is Jimmy Kimmel doing in here?
By Kate Hogan
VIOLA DAVIS
Best Supporting Actress, Fences
MAHERSHALA ALI
Best Supporting Actor, Moonlight
CASEY AFFLECK
Best Actor, Manchester by the Sea
EMMA STONE
Best Actress, La La Land
FIROUZ NADERI & ANOUSHEH ANSARI
On behalf of Asghar Farhadi, director of Best Foreign Language Film The Salesman
JIMMY KIMMEL
Host, sneaking into the portrait studio ...
