Viola, Emma and More of the Night’s Big Winners Pose with Their New BFFs: Their Oscars!

But wait … what is Jimmy Kimmel doing in here?

By

Posted on

More

1 of 6

EPA/JEFF LIPSKY

VIOLA DAVIS

Best Supporting ActressFences

2 of 6

EPA/JEFF LIPSKY

MAHERSHALA ALI

Best Supporting ActorMoonlight

3 of 6

EPA/JEFF LIPSKY

CASEY AFFLECK

Best ActorManchester by the Sea

4 of 6

EPA/JEFF LIPSKY

EMMA STONE

Best ActressLa La Land

5 of 6

EPA/JEFF LIPSKY

FIROUZ NADERI & ANOUSHEH ANSARI 

On behalf of Asghar Farhadi, director of Best Foreign Language Film The Salesman

6 of 6

ABC/Jeff Lipsky

JIMMY KIMMEL

Host, sneaking into the portrait studio ... 

See Also

More

More