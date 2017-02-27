Will Andrew Garfield Make Out with His Seatmate Again? He’s ‘Hopefully Next to Someone Handsome’

Get the Chapstick ready, Andrew Garfield is up for another scene-stealing make out session during the Academy Awards.

After he famously locked lips with Ryan Reynolds during the Golden Globes in January, Garfield speculated on whether if he would do it again with his Academy Awards seatmate.

“[I’m] hopefully next to someone handsome,” he joked during E!’s Live from the Red Carpet.

Garfield earned his first-ever Academy Awards nomination for his role in Hacksaw Ridge, and talked about what it means to be up for Best Actor.

“It’s hard to sum up to be honest,” he says. “I feel very proud to be named among these actors that I admire and feel inspired by so much. And I’m here tonight with my dad, which is surreal and beautiful, my mom and two of my closest friends from back home. Someone I trained with as an actor and have known for 15 years, my friend Ellie.”

“So we’re about to lose our minds that this is happening, it’s a very surreal moment.”

His mom, on the other hand, is totally calm — in any circumstances.

“My mom is cool as a cucumber about all this stuff. She’s one of those perfect mothers that would love me if I was a murderer and she would come and visit me if I was in jail,” Garfield jokes. “And she would bring cookies, home-baked, and she wouldn’t look at me any different. She might go, ‘I’m a bit disappointed in you for killing all those people.’ “