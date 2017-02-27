Warren Beatty’s Son Defends His Dad’s Oscars Flub: ‘I Think It Was Just a Mix Up!’

Warren Beatty‘s son Stephen Ira was quick to defend his father after Beatty’s mix-up presenting the Best Picture Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards, when the incorrect envelope led to La La Land mistakenly being named the winner over Moonlight.

“Proud of my dad for his grace!” Ira tweeted Sunday night, soon after the flub unfolded. “It’s live, stuff happens. Showbiz!”

In a later tweet, Ira added, “I think it was just a mix up! Mistakes happen, especially in a live show.”

Beatty was announcing the final award onstage with Faye Dunaway, in a mini Bonnie and Clyde reunion, when he seemed to pause after opening the envelope. He exchanged a look with Dunaway, who then took the card and announced La La Land‘s name, which was the right title on the card but the wrong card for the award.

Confusion — and multiple speeches — ensued.

“I want to tell you what happened,” Beatty said onstage after the error became clear. “I opened the envelope and it said, ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel added, “Guys, this is very unfortunate what happened. Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this. I would like to see you get an Oscar anyway — why can’t we just give out a whole bunch of them?”