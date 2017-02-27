And the Winner Isn't: Warren Beatty's Oscars Flub, Plus More Memorable Awards Mishaps in TV History

AT THE 2013 DAYTIME EMMYS

During the 2013 awards ceremony, Aisha Tyler, along with the rest of her The Talk cohosts, went up to the stage to announce the winner of outstanding talk show — but thankfully before doing so, the star realized she had been given the wrong envelope.

"Oh, interestingly enough this winner is not in this category," a perplexed Tyler of The Talk said. "If I read it out I'm going to give another category away."