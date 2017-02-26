Where Will Viola Davis Be Keeping Her New Oscar?

Now that Viola Davis is an Oscar winner, she and her husband may need to have a chat about where to put it.

It turns out the pair have a difference of opinion on the best place to display (or sock away) the golden statue. Asked by PEOPLE Editorial Director Jess Cagle about the best place to store an Academy Award, Davis said, “For me, the best place to keep an Oscar would be in my garage.”

“But,” she continued, “my husband would say [to put it] in our office, on a shelf, so people can see it.”

It’s a solution for which Davis now has a problem: She earned her first Oscar win, on her third nomination, at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. She was named Best Supporting Actress for her turn in Fences — one of only seven black actresses, still, to have won the same award since the first Oscars ceremony in 1929.

At times almost overcome with emotion, Davis thanked the film’s producer, her costar and director, Denzel Washington, and its late writer, the acclaimed playwright August Wilson.

• Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

“There’s one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered. One place — and that’s the graveyard,” she began in her acceptance speech.

RELATED VIDEO: Is an Oscar Really Only Worth $1?!

• Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

“People ask me all the time, ‘What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?’ ” Davis continued. “And I say, ‘Exhume those bodies, exhume those stories — the stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition. People who fell in love and lost.'”

“I became an artist, and thank God I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.”