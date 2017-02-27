Viggo Mortensen on Why He’d Never Attend the Oscars If He Wasn’t Nominated: ‘It’d Seem Weird’

Viggo Mortensen has a simple rule for attending the Academy Awards: He’ll go if he’s nominated.

Otherwise “it’d seem weird,” the Captain Fantastic star explained to PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman at the red carpet before Sunday’s show.

That’s not to say he isn’t grateful: Mortensen, 58, told Heyman he understands what had to go right for him to earn a surprise Best Actor nomination for the indie film, which first debuted on the festival circuit last winter.

“We first showed the movie to the public a long time ago — Sundance last year, over a year ago — and if you said to me then, ‘This movie is going to get an Oscar nomination,’ I would’ve said, ‘Not likely, not likely,'” Mortensen said.

He continued, “It is very rare that little movies like this — by ‘little’ I mean independent movies that don’t make a big budget to promote and run ads on TV and so forth — it doesn’t happen very often. Every once in a while one sneaks through, and I’m very glad it was ours. We got lucky.”

And even though this is Mortensen’s second nomination, he said he’s “particularly proud” for the nod “because it was a wonderful collective effort.”

“I know I’m representing not only the six great young actors who play my kids in the movie, but [writer-director] Matt Ross and everybody who helped to tell what is a really beautiful story,” he said.

